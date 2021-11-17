Volunteer Botanicals Develops ‘Microdrop’ Additives Enabling Customizable Cannabinoid Beverages

THC-free CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and Delta 8 THC cannabinoid beverage drops allow wellness consumers to “build their own spectrum” in single milligram increments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volunteer Botanicals , which provides manufacturers with consistent, versatile cannabinoid ingredients for use in a wide variety of consumer products, announced today it has created a series of cannabinoid “microdrops” that can be combined in any beverage to create a customized wellness experience based on an individual’s specific needs and desired outcomes.

Currently available in CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and Delta 8 THC varieties, these cannabinoid additives utilize a custom chemist formulation to take THC-free cannabinoids and convert them into an unflavored liquid that can be added to any food or beverage without altering the flavor or consistency. A microencapsulation process bypasses the digestive system and enables the cannabinoids to be readily absorbed by the body, ensuring fast onset of effects. Furthermore, each liquid cannabinoid provides one milligram per drop for each cannabinoid, allowing consumers to precisely customize their dosage.

“The biggest challenge right now in the cannabis space is that most products are one-size-fits-all,” said Derek Odette, CEO of Volunteer Botanicals. “But the reasons consumers use CBD and other cannabinoids are not one-size-fits-all, and the way each person’s body reacts to cannabinoids is not one-size-fits-all. As the industry continues to mature and consumers become more educated, they are beginning to seek personalized options. Meeting those expectations will be the key to winning new customers.”

According to a report from Statista , the consumer market for CBD stood at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16 billion by 2026. As adoption of CBD continues its upward trajectory, more consumers are seeking products that can help them manage specific health conditions or concerns. In response, the industry is working to research and incorporate other cannabinoids found in the plant that can optimize specific use case outcomes. This next wave of cannabinoid products will include multiple cannabinoids combined with other more traditional medicines and ingredients, and these nutraceuticals are expected to become the largest CBD category in terms of U.S. sales by 2025.

“The challenge is how we give people an understanding of how these cannabinoids affect users as well as how to best control the dosage,” Odette said. “As we uncover more data and learn more about how different cannabinoids perform, there has been a recognition that this industry is not just about CBD. Consumers have different needs and wellness goals, and the ability to identify the specific combination of cannabinoids that works best for them opens up a lot of new possibilities.”

Consumers utilizing the microdrops can self formulate their dose in one milligram increments according to their individual needs. For example, consumers hoping to reduce inflammation might incorporate equal amounts of CBG, CBD and Delta 8 into their morning dose. Others focused more on anxiety relief might increase the CBD and CBG milligrams in their dosage. The options for customized cannabinoid combinations are literally endless. The microdrops are available to consumers in CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and Delta 8 THC through Frontier Hemp , as well as other emerging brands like Prolifera, which is white-labeling the drops. Manufacturers interested in white labeling opportunities should contact Volunteer Botanicals Co-founder Jason Pickle at jason@volunteerbotanicals.com for more information.

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for supplements, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage applications. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .