Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Volunteers Planted 50 New Trees at Willoughby Park

Volunteers Planted 50 New Trees at Willoughby Park

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

New trees were planted at Willoughby Park as part of the Branching Out Program, which aims to mitigate urban heat by making Dallas parks cooler and greener.

Texas Trees Foundation

Texas Trees Foundation
Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willoughby Park received 50 new trees as part of a partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, American Forests, Salesforce, One Tree Planted, Origins Green the Planet ™ and Dallas Parks and Recreation. The trees were planted by more than 75 community volunteers and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation as part of the Branching Out Program that aims to mitigate urban heat and increase the tree canopy coverage in Dallas.

This project is made possible thanks to American Forests and Salesforce, as well as reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted and active natural, prestige skincare brand, Origins. Through the Green the Planet Fund, Origins has provided a grant to support 15 urban forestry and environmental justice projects throughout local communities across the U.S. this spring. 

“At Origins, we’re deepening our commitment to reforestation through expanded partnerships with nonprofit organizations that align with our Green the PlanetTM mission,” says Ada Lien, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Origins. “Our planting efforts continue to help combat climate change and support local communities around the world. Origins is proud to help impact meaningful change for both people and our planet.”

One Tree Planted is a nonprofit organization on a mission to make it easy for anyone to help the environment through planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in collaboration with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. 

“This project is a meaningful step forward to ensuring all communities have equal and equitable access to the benefits of trees – from reducing urban heat to mitigating the effects of climate change to protecting the water we drink and air we breathe,” said Tanner Haid, Urban Forestry Specialist at One Tree Planted. “We are proud of this partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, and look forward to supporting more opportunities to plant trees and build community in Dallas.”

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park-goers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, the Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, donors, and volunteers work to plant trees with the intention to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow TTF on IG at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.

###

Media Contact:

Joryn Manley

Joryn@texastrees.org

Related Images

Image 1: Texas Trees Foundation

Volunteers plant trees at Willoughby Park

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Texas Trees Foundation

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.