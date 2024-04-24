Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant On the Line Volvo Trucks is fueling new trucks leaving its plant with 20 to 25 gallons of HVO per tank, with full tanks provided for trucks destined directly to customers. This initiative is expected to replace 1,125,000 gallons of fossil-based diesel annually, achieving an estimated 75% to 85% reduction in CO2 emissions for Volvo Trucks’ operations in North America.

Greensboro, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volvo Trucks North America has announced a significant advancement in its sustainability efforts by fueling newly assembled trucks with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, as they depart from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Dublin, Virginia. All Volvo trucks for the North American market are produced at the NRV plant, including the all-new Volvo VNL that will begin production later this summer. This initiative is part of Volvo Trucks’ broader strategy to decarbonize the industry through a three-pillar approach: enhancing internal combustion engine (ICE) efficiency and drop-in renewable fuels to make the largest immediate emissions reductions while continuing to scale the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric and developing hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

“Today and for the foreseeable future there will not be a one-size fits all approach to decarbonizing transportation,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “That is why, at Volvo Trucks, we are focused on the three-pillar strategy with battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and renewable fuels in the internal combustion engine. With the all-new Volvo VNL and by utilizing HVO, we can make the most substantial and immediate impact today. There is a future for the ICE and we’re happy to be doing all factory fills with renewable fuel, an important step towards walking the talk in our sustainability journey.”

HVO is a renewable fuel that can be used in the same engine as fossil-based diesel without requiring engine modifications. Produced from renewable sources such as waste vegetable oils and animal fats, HVO has the same chemical structure as fossil-based diesel so it can be used as a direct replacement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining engine performance. By utilizing these waste products as feedstocks, HVO production can promote a more sustainable circular economy by converting waste into valuable fuel.

Unlike first-generation biofuels, these raw sources are processed using a sophisticated hydrotreatment to achieve high levels of purity allowing HVO to be stored, used, pumped, and handled virtually the same way as fossil-based diesel products. Because HVO is hydrogenated it doesn’t contain oxygen and does not present the challenges of first-generation biofuels, including biodiesel, relating to extreme temperature and storage. This is an added benefit of HVO as it does not require separate storage or fueling infrastructure. HVO, often referred to as renewable diesel, can be used interchangeably with petroleum diesel. Renewable diesel at any blend up to a maximum of 100% (RD100) that conforms to ASTM D975 or EN15940 will not adversely affect engine or aftertreatment performance or durability.

Volvo Trucks is fueling new trucks leaving the NRV plant with 20 to 25 gallons of HVO per tank, with full tanks provided for trucks destined directly to customers. This initiative is expected to replace 1,125,000 gallons of fossil-based diesel annually, achieving an estimated 75% to 85% reduction in CO2 emissions for Volvo Trucks’ operations in North America.

With increasing demand from shippers for sustainable transport options, HVO offers Volvo Trucks’ customers a viable solution to meet these challenges today. The recent launch of the all-new Volvo VNL, featuring a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency from powertrain and aerodynamic advancements, exemplifies the ongoing potential for significant environmental benefits from internal combustion engine vehicles when powered by renewable fuels.

“The internal combustion engine has more than 100 years of research and development and established support in the industry. It must be part of the decarbonization journey and major, immediate decarbonization possibilities exist by using renewable fuels, including HVO and hydrogen,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing, Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks continues to work with the industry to broaden the use of renewable fuels. Fuels produced using hydrotreatment process such as, HVO and RD100, can be interchangeable with diesel and a viable fuel to decarbonize transportation that truck operators can start using today.”

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2023 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

