Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volvo Trucks North America customer Tim Hortons – Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country – recently took delivery of its first two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to transport food and beverage products from two of Tim Hortons’ distribution centres to Tims restaurants. The zero-tailpipe emission vehicles are the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in Tim Hortons’ fleet and will support the company’s sustainability targets, operating out of the distribution centres in Guelph, Ontario, and Langley, British Columbia.

“Today, as we celebrate the deployment of these cutting-edge electric vehicles into the company’s fleet, we are confident that the positive impact on both its drivers and employees will be felt for years to come,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “This marks a significant stride towards a sustainable future, and we are honored to be a part of Tim Hortons’ commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.”

Through its sustainability platform Tims For Good, Tim Hortons has demonstrated a commitment to building a more sustainable path forward with the philosophy that even the smallest of changes can add up to making a big impact. The company is excited to take another step forward with Tims For Good by utilizing the zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Tim Hortons’ Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks will service 150-200 kilometers daily routes from two of the Tims distribution centres to local stores and restaurants. The trucks feature a six-battery pack configuration, which can cover up to 440 kilometers on a single charge and obtain an 80% charge in as little as 90 minutes, making electrification viable for a wide range of local and regional fleet operations. To support the battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric trucks, Tim Hortons installed DC fast chargers at each distribution centre.

“As part of our Tims For Good sustainability platform we’re always working on developing better solutions for how we serve our millions of guests each and every day,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “We’re really excited to now have one of the first electric transport trucks of its kind on the road here in Canada and another coming very soon. Each electric truck is expected to travel up to 100,000 kilometres per year while producing zero tailpipe emissions and reduce our use of more than 25,000 litres of diesel fuel per vehicle annually.”

The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Guelph will be supported by Expressway Trucks in Ontario – the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Ontario . The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Langley will be supported by Pacific Coast Heavy Trucks Group – the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in B.C. Both Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealerships worked with Tim Hortons to identify the ideal Volvo VNR Electric configuration and routes to ensure the battery-electric truck would meet the needs of its daily operations.

The Volvo VNR Electric model was designed as a zero-tailpipe emission solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, and provides excellent responsiveness, torque and performance, especially in the heavy-idling, stop-and-go nature of urban goods movement. The battery-electric truck reduces heat, noise and vibrations, allowing for a clean and comfortable experience for drivers.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2022 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

