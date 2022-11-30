WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Vontier Corporation (“Vontier” or the “Company”)(NYSE: VNT).
If you currently own shares of Vontier and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/vontier-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook – www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.
Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.
Contact:
Craig J. Springer, Esq.
cspringer@andrewsspringer.com
Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013
- VONTIER (VNT) STOCKHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Vontier Corporation For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty - November 29, 2022
- Elysium Lila Metaverse Stands Out in the Virtual Ecosystem with Spectacular Features - November 29, 2022
- NXP Foundation Commits $250,000 to Advance Engineering Education atAustin Community College District - November 29, 2022