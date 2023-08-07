TLS-450PLUS TLS-450PLUS

Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and Veeder-Root, a subsidiary of Vontier and worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental technology, announced today that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the In-Station Diagnostics (ISD) certification for Veeder-Root’s TLS-450PLUS Automatic Tank Gauge (ATG). The certification took effect on July 28, 2023.

Under CARB regulations, California gas stations with an annual throughput of more than 600,000 gallons must be equipped with an approved In-Station Diagnostic system. The approval of the TLS-450PLUS positions Veeder-Root’s ISD as the only certified solution that supports all vapor processor configurations and all certified vapor recovery nozzles. California fuel retailers now have the opportunity to upgrade their ATG systems to the latest technology the industry has to offer, while staying compliant with all ISD performance requirements as defined by CP-201.

“Vontier is committed to supporting our customers as they adapt to evolving regulatory requirements and industry trends by leveraging our broad portfolio of market-leading solutions,” said Mark Morelli, President & CEO of Vontier. “Sustainability is key to our strategy as we pave the way to a cleaner, more secure, and more connected mobility ecosystem. At the same time, delivering differentiated solutions that increase our customers’ productivity is equally as critical, and the TLS-450PLUS enables both.”

The TLS-450PLUS platform brings retailers additional capabilities that improve operational efficiency, including remote monitoring and management, enhance network security, and lower cost of ownership while still providing the same reliability of the TLS-350 system they know so well. The TLS-450PLUS also provides extended record retention, role-based access management, and an intuitive user interface via the integral touch screen or a web browser.

“We’re excited to bring the TLS-450PLUS to this important market,” said Dave Coombe, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Fueling Solutions. “This certification is the result of close coordination and collaboration between our engineering team and CARB. We’re proud to continue our 150-year legacy of providing innovative, expandable solutions and look forward to supporting our California customers with the TLS-450PLUS for years to come.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VEEDER-ROOT

Veeder-Root, a Vontier business, is a leading global supplier of fuel management and environmental solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.

