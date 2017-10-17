Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vornado Extends $1.25 Billion of its $2.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facilities

Vornado Extends $1.25 Billion of its $2.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facilities

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that Vornado Realty L.P., the operating partnership through which Vornado Realty Trust conducts its business, has extended one of its two $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities from November 2018 to January 2022 with two 6‑month extension options.  The interest rate on the extended facility was lowered from LIBOR plus 105 basis points to LIBOR plus 100 basis points.  The facility fee remains at 20 basis points.  The interest rate and facility fees are the same as Vornado’s other $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in February 2021 with two 6-month extension options.

The joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the facility are JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, and Wells Fargo Securities LLC.  JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. serves as Administrative Agent.  Bank of America, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. serve as Co-Syndication Agents.  Citigroup Global Markets Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, N.A., and U.S. Bank National Association serve as joint lead arrangers.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

CONTACT:    JOSEPH MACNOW
  (201) 587-1000
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.