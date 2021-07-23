Vortex Companies Acquires Germany-based Sewer Rehabilitation Contractor, Fleer-Tech GmbH

Latest acquisition adds momentum to the company’s recent reopening of its Vortex Europe operations

HOUSTON, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its European expansion strategy, the Vortex Companies (“Vortex”), is proud to announce it has completed the acquisition of Fleer-Tech GmbH (Fleer-Tech), one of the leading German companies in the field of closed sewer rehabilitation. “We’ve been searching for the right partner to help grow our business in Europe,” said Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO. “Fleer-Tech best exemplifies the qualities we want in a service provider, along with the capabilities to support our existing line of products to deliver more solutions to its customers.”

Based in Lehrte, Germany, Fleer-Tech has built a reputation for being a highly competent and experienced trenchless sewer contractor. Founded in 2001, the company has steadily increased its services, while remaining focused on delivering cost-effective no-dig solutions. “We are extremely excited to be a part of the Vortex family and look forward to integrating our solutions and experience,” said Rüdiger Fleer, Managing Director of Fleer-Tech. Moving forward Rüdiger’s day-to-day responsibilities will remain the same, which is to manage project planning, operations, and new business development.

Quin Breland, Vortex Europe’s Managing Director, who will work closely with Mr. Fleer and the business, said, “I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Fleer-Tech’s values and commitment to the market. I am excited to learn about this market and how Vortex can support an already strong brand in the best path forward for customers.”

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

About Fleer-Tech GmbH

Since 2001, the Fleer-Tech name has stood for reliably executed, high-quality, and cost-effective trenchless sewer renovation. Using state-of-the-art technology, a highly skilled team and decades of combined experience, Fleer-Tech has positioned itself as a premier trenchless services contractor with an impressive resumé of customers by delivering the tailored solution to each individual project challenge. For more information, go to www.fleer-tech.de.

