Voting for Stars of Science Season 9 Finale Opens

Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four of the Arab world’s top innovators will vie to be crowned winner of Qatar Foundation’s Stars of Science Season 9 in a special finale edition of the show to be filmed in the Sultanate of Oman next week. The setting for the season finale was chosen as part of the show’s recent collaboration with the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and is in line with the show’s airing on several regional broadcasters, offering new and exciting opportunities to showcase Stars of Science to fans across the Arab world.

As the season approaches its nail-biting decider round, the Fantastic Four are running neck-and-neck; one of them will become the best Arab innovator, while the remaining candidates will be ranked accordingly. Voting has already started and will run until 2pm (GMT) Thursday, November 23. To choose your favorite Stars of Science innovation, vote online at www.starsofscience.com.

In the first customer validation episode, fans of Meshal Alshahrani and Mohammed Al-Jefairi jubilantly watched their favorite innovators sweep into the finals. Meanwhile, Wassim El Hariri’s supporters had a bittersweet night; their hero was fearless every step of the way, yet was ultimately eliminated.

The most recent episode proved to be a night of high drama. Fouad Maksoud impressed the judges and customers with his quick wit and confident demeanor. He took the lead in the jury scoring, leaping into the finale. In the duel between Ahmad Nabeel and Mohamed Farag for the last finale spot, Ahmad’s quick thinking won the jury over. He edged past Mohamed with a mere three-point margin. Audiences will certainly miss the thorough approach Mohamed brought to his work.

Stakes are the highest they’ve ever been, and the finalists are feeling the pressure. Each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to convince the public why their innovation will make a difference in the region and beyond. Voters and the Stars of Science jury will then declare the verdict during a thrilling finale filmed from Muscat, Oman, next week with the collaboration of the OTF.

Meshal intends to help Muslim Hajj-goers better navigate Mecca with his Hajj Navigation Bracelet. The invention will direct Muslims to important places during the pilgrimage, minimizing their chances of getting lost.

Mohammed aims for a more accessible and enjoyable sign language instruction for those with hearing impairments. His innovation, the Deaf Interactive Robotic Teacher, is a device that uses the latest technological advancements to teach sign language to children.

Ahmad wants to make surgeries safer for both doctor and patient with his automated, self-cleaning laparoscope with a virtual beam that will support surgeons and medical students and save time in the operating theater.

Fouad Maksoud’s innovation is a great advancement in the nanotechnology field. The multifunctional machine can be used for various purposes, such as making clothing waterproof and integrating healing medicine into the fibers of bandages.

Find out who will be crowned the winner of Stars of Science Season 9 in the final episode on Saturday, November 25. Vote for your favorite on www.starsofscience.com.

Voting ends on Thursday, November 23, at 2pm GMT.

Apply now for the new season 10 via www.starsofscience.com

For a full broadcast guide or to catch up on episodes please visit www.starsofscience.com

Stars of Science

Stars of Science, the flagship “edutainment reality” TV format initiated by Qatar Foundation, is the Arab world’s leading innovation show that enables the region’s aspiring science and technology entrepreneurs.

Throughout the season nine innovators are challenged to develop creative solutions to regional problems within the fields of computing & information technology, energy, environment, and health. An expert panel of jurors assesses and eliminates candidates and their innovative products in Prototyping and Customer Validation episodes until only four remain. These four finalists vie for a share of $600,000 in funding, determined by a jury deliberation and online voting from the public.

Stars of Science airs until November 25th 2017. Please go to www.starsofscience .com for a full list of broadcasters or to catch up on episodes.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, visit http://www.qf.org.qa