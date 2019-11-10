Voting starts in Spain’s repeat election, fragmented result expected

A bitterly divided Spain headed to the polls on Sunday for its second parliamentary election in just over six months, likely to deliver an even more fragmented parliament with no clear winner and a sizeable showing by the far-right.
