LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,777,778 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share, and, to investors who so choose in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,333,333 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.999 per pre-funded warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The purchase price per pre-funded warrant represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,666,665 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.