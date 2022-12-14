CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today announced the appointment of Grace E. Colón, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Colón has more than 25 years of experience as a healthcare leader, investor and entrepreneur; she most recently served as President, CEO and Director of clinical-stage biotechnology company InCarda Therapeutics, Inc.

“Grace is a seasoned leader who has founded and managed multiple biotechnology and healthcare businesses,” said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “As we continue to hone Voyager’s strategy and advance our neurology and gene therapy programs, Grace’s business acumen and operational insights will be of significant value.”

“The combination of an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative science is powerful; I have seen this throughout my career in healthcare and venture capital, and I recognized it at once as I got to know the Voyager team,” said Dr. Colón. “I believe Voyager is poised to finally overcome the delivery hurdles that have limited the fields of neurology and gene therapy, and I look forward to joining the Voyager Board on this journey.”

Dr. Colón most recently served as President, CEO and Director of InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., where she led the company’s growth from seed stage to late-clinical stage and oversaw strategy, commercial planning and pipeline growth. Prior to InCarda, Dr. Colón served as a partner and senior advisor to New Science Ventures LLC, where she led and co-led several investments and provided strategic and operational guidance to multiple life science portfolio companies. Previously, among multiple other roles, Dr. Colón served as a Senior Vice President and President of the Industrial Products Division at Precigen, Inc., (formerly Intrexon Corporation) and in various leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, Inc., including Head of Clinical Operations, Head of Alliance Management, and Head of Commercial Strategic Planning.

Dr. Colón currently serves as a member of the Boards of Directors of CareDx, Inc., (NASDAQ:CDNA); the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation (MIT’s Board of Trustees); and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and she serves as the Executive Chair of ProterixBio, Inc. Previously, she served on the boards of PerceptiMed, Inc.; Paradigm Diagnostics, Inc.; and Cocoon Biotech, Inc. Dr. Colón received her Ph.D. in chemical engineering from MIT, where she was an NSF Fellow, and earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar.

Dr. Colón’s appointment to Voyager’s Board of Directors will become effective on January 1, 2023.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager’s TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline. Voyager’s pipeline includes preclinical programs in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), each with validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

