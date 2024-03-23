After Vice President Kamala Harris walked the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, she pushed for gun control legislation by announcing a new national office to promote “red flag” laws.

“I do believe we have a duty to remember and a duty to bear witness to what happened here. It is extraordinarily tragic. These were beautiful people whom I have come to know through their family members,” Harris said after she accompanied som

[Read Full story at source]