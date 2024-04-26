U.S. federal agencies must show that their artificial intelligence tools aren’t harming the public, or stop using them, under new rules unveiled by the White House.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Ex-New Mexico lawmaker facing more federal charges, accused of diverting money meant for schools - April 25, 2024
- Biden’s climate agenda: Only 4 states have federal EV charging stations - April 25, 2024
- A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo’s David raises questions about freedom of expression - April 25, 2024