Vice President Kamala Harris will not commit to debating former President Donald Trump’s eventual running mate.

Harris dodged the question of a vice-presidential debate during a Friday interview with NBC News.

“We just got through the State of the Union. And I’m just so excited about what we accomplished last night and our president,” Harris told NBC.

KAMALA HARRIS DODGES WHEN ASKED WHETHER BIDEN WILL DEBATE TRUMP: ‘WE’LL GET TO THAT

[Read Full story at source]