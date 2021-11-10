Breaking News
VPG Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2021 third fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $82.0 million increased 21.4% from a year ago.
  • Gross profit margin was 38.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.
  • Operating margin was 8.9%, as compared to 12.0% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 11.8%, as compared to 11.7% reported a year ago.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.41 reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.52 compared to $0.40 reported a year ago.
  • Cash from operating activities was $5.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $3.0 million.
  • Book-to-bill ratio was 1.21.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “We achieved solid third-quarter results, as we grew revenue and adjusted diluted net earnings per share, expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.8%, and recorded a book-to-bill of 1.21. As anticipated, challenges with labor availability at our facilities around the world had constrained our ability to translate our strong order intake into revenue. Our record backlog of $146.7 million, the completion of the manufacturing transition for advanced sensors, and the addition of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. (“DTS”), supports our positive outlook for the fourth quarter and gives us momentum into 2022 as we fill our open headcount positions. We are continuing to pursue our strategic initiatives designed to enable us to address larger and more diversified market opportunities.”

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:

The Company’s third fiscal quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $5.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

The third fiscal quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $14.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $17.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

Segments:

Foil Technology Products segment revenue of $32.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 decreased 0.4% from $32.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020; sequentially, revenue decreased 1.6% compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to a year ago, higher revenue of precision foil resistors in the Test and Measurements market was offset by lower revenue of precision foil resistors and Pacific Instruments systems in the Avionics, Military and Space market and by lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets which was mainly the result of the transition to our new advanced sensors facility. The sequential decline primarily reflected lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets mainly for the same reason.

Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 32.1% (or 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.0 million of start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which decreased compared to 41.1% (or 41.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and to 38.9% (or 42.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.2 million of start-up costs related to the new advanced sensors facility and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, higher rent and manufacturing overhead related to the new advanced sensors facility, and a reduction in inventory. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, a reduction in inventory, labor inefficiencies, and unfavorable exchange rates.

Force Sensors segment revenue of $17.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 27.7% compared to $13.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 2.8% higher than $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected operational limitations in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 from the COVID pandemic at our facility in India. The sequential increase was primarily due to higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing markets, partially offset by lower revenue for precision agriculture.

Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 34.5% (or, 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which was an increase compared to 30.5% (or 31.2% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and a slight decrease compared to 34.7% (or 35.4% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to higher revenue.

Weighing and Control Systems (“WCS”) segment revenue of $31.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 51.7% year-over-year from $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 26.9% higher than $24.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the addition of revenue for DTS which was acquired on June 1, 2021, higher revenue of our onboard weighing products for the Transportation market, and higher revenue of our Dynamic Systems, Inc. (“DSI”) products for the Steel market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the addition of revenue for DTS, and higher revenue of DSI and KELK products to the Steel market.

Gross profit margin for the WCS segment was 48.3% (or 52.5% adjusted to exclude the $1.3 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 46.2% (or 44.9% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustments related to the DSI acquisition and the impact of COVID-19), in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and 43.9% (or 46.6% adjusted to exclude the $0.9 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue coming from DTS, which was acquired in June 2021, and favorable product mix. The sequential increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue, the addition of DTS, and favorable product mix.

Impacts From the Global COVID-19 Pandemic:

As of November 11, 2021, all of the Company’s facilities are open and operational. The Company is continuing to maintain COVID-19 best practices it believes are warranted with respect to working conditions. Nonetheless, given the ongoing uncertainty concerning the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, any ongoing economic disruption may adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results.

Near-Term Outlook:

“We expect net revenues to grow sequentially and be in the range of $86 million to $94 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, at constant third fiscal quarter 2021 exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin” as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and the impacts of COVID-19 costs. We define “adjusted operating margin” as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs and restructuring costs. We define “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted net earnings per share” as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, and foreign exchange gains and losses. “Adjusted free cash flow” for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.7 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.9 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.2 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 4234143, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com.    A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using the passcode 10160623. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its’ weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company’s status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company’s ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations      
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Fiscal quarter ended
  October 2, 2021   September 26, 2020
Net revenues $ 81,974        $ 67,525    
Costs of products sold 50,129        40,176    
Gross profit 31,845        27,349    
Gross profit margin 38.8    %   40.5   %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 24,580        19,144    
Restructuring costs —        84    
Operating income 7,265        8,121    
Operating margin 8.9    %   12.0   %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense (328 )     (309 )  
Other 174        (39 )  
Other expense (154 )     (348 )  
       
Income before taxes 7,111        7,773    
       
Income tax expense 1,662        2,109    
       
Net earnings 5,449        5,664    
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 70        66    
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,379        $ 5,598    
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.39        $ 0.41    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.39        $ 0.41    
       
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,626        13,575    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,664        13,637    

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations      
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Nine fiscal months ended
  October 2, 2021   September 26, 2020
Net revenues $ 227,902        $ 194,367    
Costs of products sold 137,637        118,843    
Gross profit 90,265        75,524    
Gross profit margin 39.6    %   38.9   %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 69,216        58,075    
Acquisition costs 1,198           
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,223           
Restructuring costs —        713    
Operating income 18,628        16,736    
Operating margin 8.2    %   8.6   %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense (906 )     (1,037 )  
Other 421        (629 )  
Other expense (485 )     (1,666 )  
       
Income before taxes 18,143        15,070    
       
Income tax expense 3,688        4,367    
       
Net earnings 14,455        10,703    
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 195        34    
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 14,260        $ 10,669    
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.05        $ 0.79    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.04        $ 0.78    
       
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,612        13,562    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,647        13,611    

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  October 2, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,544        $ 98,438    
Accounts receivable, net 53,711        45,339    
Inventories:      
Raw materials 26,071        21,894    
Work in process 27,142        21,534    
Finished goods 25,279        18,920    
Inventories, net 78,492        62,348    
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,463        15,761    
Total current assets 227,210        221,886    
       
Property and equipment:      
Land 4,248        4,282    
Buildings and improvements 68,616        67,581    
Machinery and equipment 119,826        115,717    
Software 8,386        10,026    
Construction in progress 3,930        6,341    
Accumulated depreciation (128,698 )     (128,931 )  
Property and equipment, net 76,308        75,016    
       
Goodwill 45,560        31,105    
Intangible assets, net 53,327        32,039    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,405        21,788    
Other assets 20,113        20,053    
Total assets $ 449,923        $ 401,887    

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  October 2, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)    
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 13,103        $ 10,487    
Payroll and related expenses 17,867        17,595    
Other accrued expenses 19,291        13,843    
Income taxes 679        1,593    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,415        4,011    
Current portion of long-term debt —        18    
Total current liabilities 55,355        47,547    
       
Long-term debt, less current portion 60,692        40,626    
Deferred income taxes 8,516        3,403    
Operating lease liabilities 24,462        19,504    
Other liabilities 15,962        16,263    
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 15,270        16,687    
Total liabilities 180,257        144,030    
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity:      
Common stock 1,322        1,317    
Class B convertible common stock 103        103    
Treasury stock (8,765 )     (8,765 )  
Capital in excess of par value 198,235        197,764    
Retained earnings 114,335        100,075    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,549 )     (32,671 )  
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 269,681        257,823    
Noncontrolling interests (15 )     34    
Total equity 269,666        257,857    
Total liabilities and equity $ 449,923        $ 401,887    

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited – In thousands)      
  Nine Fiscal Months Ended
  October 2, 2021   September 26, 2020
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 14,455        $ 10,703     
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,223        —     
Depreciation and amortization 11,033        9,334     
Loss from extinguishment of debt —        30     
Gain on sale of property and equipment (35 )     (140 )  
Share-based compensation expense 1,328        1,137     
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,613        1,873     
Deferred income taxes (1,412 )     127     
Other (2,022 )     364     
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net (3,078 )     (1,541 )  
Inventories, net (9,624 )     (1,214 )  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,591 )     (75 )  
Trade accounts payable 3,695        605     
Other current liabilities 4,496        1,631     
Net cash provided by operating activities 18,081        22,834     
       
Investing activities      
Capital expenditures (11,191 )     (15,815 )  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 181        423     
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (47,216 )     156     
Net cash used in investing activities (58,226 )     (15,236 )  
       
Financing activities      
Principal payments on long-term debt (18 )     (3,459 )  
Proceeds from revolving facility 20,000        —     
Debt issuance costs —        (402 )  
Purchase of noncontrolling interest —        (253 )  
(Distributions to) contributions from noncontrolling interests (244 )     35     
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (853 )     (813 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,885        (4,892 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,634 )     179     
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,894 )     2,885     
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,438        86,910     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 75,544        $ 89,795     
       
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:      
Capital expenditures purchased $ (9,368 )     $ (15,395 )  
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 738        $ 762     

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share    
(Unaudited – In thousands)                            
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per share
Three months ended October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020
As reported – GAAP $ 31,845      $ 27,349       $ 7,265      $ 8,121       $ 5,379      $ 5,598       $ 0.39      $ 0.41    
As reported – GAAP Margins 38.8  %   40.5    %   8.9  %   12.0    %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329      4       1,329      4       1,329      4       0.10         
COVID-19 impact 111      (22 )     111      (320 )     111      (320 )     0.01      (0.02 )  
Start-up costs 970            970            970            0.07         
Restructuring costs           —      84       —      84       —      0.01    
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss                     38      (162 )     0.01      (0.01 )  
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                     754      (109 )     0.06      (0.01 )  
As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 34,255      $ 27,331        $ 9,675      $ 7,889        $ 7,073      $ 5,313       $ 0.52      $ 0.40    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 41.8  %   40.5    %   11.8  %   11.7    %                

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share    
(Unaudited – In thousands)                              
                               
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per share
Nine fiscal months ended October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020   October 2,
2021		   September 26, 2020
As reported – GAAP $ 90,265        $ 75,524     $ 18,628        $ 16,736     $ 14,260        $ 10,669     $ 1.04        $ 0.78  
As reported – GAAP Margins 39.6    %   38.9  %   8.2    %   8.6  %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 2,259        560     2,259        560     2,259        560     0.17        0.04  
Acquisition costs         1,198            1,198            0.09         
COVID-19 impact (66 )     536     (574 )     123     (574 )     123     (0.04 )     0.01  
Start-up costs 2,258            2,258            2,258            0.17         
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles —            1,223            1,223            0.09         
Restructuring costs         —        713     —        713     —        0.05  
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss                 (523 )     123     (0.04 )     0.01  
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                 2,160        37     0.16         
As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 94,716        $ 76,620     $ 24,992        $ 18,132     $ 17,941        $ 12,151     1.32        $ 0.89  
As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 41.6    %   39.4  %   11.0    %   9.3  %                

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment        
(Unaudited – In thousands)          
           
  Fiscal quarter ended
  October 2, 2021   September 26, 2020   July 3, 2021
Foil Technology Products          
As reported – GAAP $ 10,530      $ 13,515       $ 12,942    
As reported – GAAP Margins 32.1  %   41.1   %   38.9   %
COVID-19 impact —      159       94    
Start-up costs $ 970      $       $ 1,159    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 11,500      $ 13,674       $ 14,195    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 35.1  %   41.6   %   42.6   %
           
Force Sensors          
As reported – GAAP $ 6,108      $ 4,235       $ 5,969    
As reported – GAAP Margins 34.5  %   30.5   %   34.7   %
COVID-19 impact 111      94       127    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 6,219      $ 4,329       $ 6,096    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 35.1  %   31.2   %   35.4   %
           
Weighing and Control Systems          
As reported – GAAP $ 15,207      $ 9,599       $ 10,887    
As reported – GAAP Margins 48.3  %   46.2   %   43.9   %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329      4       919    
COVID-19 impact —      (275 )     (247 )  
As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 16,536      $ 9,328       $ 11,559    
As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 52.5  %   44.9   %   46.6   %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA        
(Unaudited – In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarter ended
  October 2, 2021   September 26, 2020   July 3, 2021
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,379     $ 5,598       $ 3,920    
Interest Expense 328     309       273    
Income tax expense 1,662     2,109       262    
Depreciation 2,955     2,426       2,829    
Amortization 970     596       757    
EBITDA 11,294     $ 11,038       $ 8,041    
EBITDA MARGIN 13.8 %   16.3   %   10.7   %
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles           1,223    
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329     4       919    
Acquisition costs           1,198    
Restructuring costs     84          
COVID-19 impact 111     (320 )     (242 )  
Start-up costs 970           1,159    
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 38     (162 )     174    
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 13,742     $ 10,644       $ 12,472    
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 16.8 %   15.8   %   16.6   %

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
Tel: 781-221-3516
Email: investors@vpgsensors.com

