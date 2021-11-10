VPG Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2021 third fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $82.0 million increased 21.4% from a year ago.

Gross profit margin was 38.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.

Operating margin was 8.9%, as compared to 12.0% reported a year ago.

Adjusted operating margin* was 11.8%, as compared to 11.7% reported a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.41 reported a year ago.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.52 compared to $0.40 reported a year ago.

Cash from operating activities was $5.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $3.0 million.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.21.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “We achieved solid third-quarter results, as we grew revenue and adjusted diluted net earnings per share, expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.8%, and recorded a book-to-bill of 1.21. As anticipated, challenges with labor availability at our facilities around the world had constrained our ability to translate our strong order intake into revenue. Our record backlog of $146.7 million, the completion of the manufacturing transition for advanced sensors, and the addition of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. (“DTS”), supports our positive outlook for the fourth quarter and gives us momentum into 2022 as we fill our open headcount positions. We are continuing to pursue our strategic initiatives designed to enable us to address larger and more diversified market opportunities.”

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:

The Company’s third fiscal quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $5.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

The third fiscal quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $14.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $17.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

Segments:

Foil Technology Products segment revenue of $32.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 decreased 0.4% from $32.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020; sequentially, revenue decreased 1.6% compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to a year ago, higher revenue of precision foil resistors in the Test and Measurements market was offset by lower revenue of precision foil resistors and Pacific Instruments systems in the Avionics, Military and Space market and by lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets which was mainly the result of the transition to our new advanced sensors facility. The sequential decline primarily reflected lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets mainly for the same reason.

Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 32.1% (or 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.0 million of start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which decreased compared to 41.1% (or 41.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and to 38.9% (or 42.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.2 million of start-up costs related to the new advanced sensors facility and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, higher rent and manufacturing overhead related to the new advanced sensors facility, and a reduction in inventory. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, a reduction in inventory, labor inefficiencies, and unfavorable exchange rates.

Force Sensors segment revenue of $17.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 27.7% compared to $13.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 2.8% higher than $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected operational limitations in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 from the COVID pandemic at our facility in India. The sequential increase was primarily due to higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing markets, partially offset by lower revenue for precision agriculture.

Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 34.5% (or, 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which was an increase compared to 30.5% (or 31.2% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and a slight decrease compared to 34.7% (or 35.4% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to higher revenue.

Weighing and Control Systems (“WCS”) segment revenue of $31.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 51.7% year-over-year from $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 26.9% higher than $24.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the addition of revenue for DTS which was acquired on June 1, 2021, higher revenue of our onboard weighing products for the Transportation market, and higher revenue of our Dynamic Systems, Inc. (“DSI”) products for the Steel market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the addition of revenue for DTS, and higher revenue of DSI and KELK products to the Steel market.

Gross profit margin for the WCS segment was 48.3% (or 52.5% adjusted to exclude the $1.3 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 46.2% (or 44.9% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustments related to the DSI acquisition and the impact of COVID-19), in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and 43.9% (or 46.6% adjusted to exclude the $0.9 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue coming from DTS, which was acquired in June 2021, and favorable product mix. The sequential increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue, the addition of DTS, and favorable product mix.

Impacts From the Global COVID-19 Pandemic:

As of November 11, 2021, all of the Company’s facilities are open and operational. The Company is continuing to maintain COVID-19 best practices it believes are warranted with respect to working conditions. Nonetheless, given the ongoing uncertainty concerning the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, any ongoing economic disruption may adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results.

Near-Term Outlook:

“We expect net revenues to grow sequentially and be in the range of $86 million to $94 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, at constant third fiscal quarter 2021 exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin” as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and the impacts of COVID-19 costs. We define “adjusted operating margin” as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs and restructuring costs. We define “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted net earnings per share” as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, and foreign exchange gains and losses. “Adjusted free cash flow” for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.7 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.9 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.2 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its’ weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company’s status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company’s ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

781-222-3516

steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net revenues $ 81,974 $ 67,525 Costs of products sold 50,129 40,176 Gross profit 31,845 27,349 Gross profit margin 38.8 % 40.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 24,580 19,144 Restructuring costs — 84 Operating income 7,265 8,121 Operating margin 8.9 % 12.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (328 ) (309 ) Other 174 (39 ) Other expense (154 ) (348 ) Income before taxes 7,111 7,773 Income tax expense 1,662 2,109 Net earnings 5,449 5,664 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 70 66 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,379 $ 5,598 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.39 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.39 $ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,626 13,575 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,664 13,637

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net revenues $ 227,902 $ 194,367 Costs of products sold 137,637 118,843 Gross profit 90,265 75,524 Gross profit margin 39.6 % 38.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 69,216 58,075 Acquisition costs 1,198 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,223 — Restructuring costs — 713 Operating income 18,628 16,736 Operating margin 8.2 % 8.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (906 ) (1,037 ) Other 421 (629 ) Other expense (485 ) (1,666 ) Income before taxes 18,143 15,070 Income tax expense 3,688 4,367 Net earnings 14,455 10,703 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 195 34 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 14,260 $ 10,669 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.05 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.04 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,612 13,562 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,647 13,611

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,544 $ 98,438 Accounts receivable, net 53,711 45,339 Inventories: Raw materials 26,071 21,894 Work in process 27,142 21,534 Finished goods 25,279 18,920 Inventories, net 78,492 62,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,463 15,761 Total current assets 227,210 221,886 Property and equipment: Land 4,248 4,282 Buildings and improvements 68,616 67,581 Machinery and equipment 119,826 115,717 Software 8,386 10,026 Construction in progress 3,930 6,341 Accumulated depreciation (128,698 ) (128,931 ) Property and equipment, net 76,308 75,016 Goodwill 45,560 31,105 Intangible assets, net 53,327 32,039 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,405 21,788 Other assets 20,113 20,053 Total assets $ 449,923 $ 401,887

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 13,103 $ 10,487 Payroll and related expenses 17,867 17,595 Other accrued expenses 19,291 13,843 Income taxes 679 1,593 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,415 4,011 Current portion of long-term debt — 18 Total current liabilities 55,355 47,547 Long-term debt, less current portion 60,692 40,626 Deferred income taxes 8,516 3,403 Operating lease liabilities 24,462 19,504 Other liabilities 15,962 16,263 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 15,270 16,687 Total liabilities 180,257 144,030 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 1,322 1,317 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (8,765 ) (8,765 ) Capital in excess of par value 198,235 197,764 Retained earnings 114,335 100,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,549 ) (32,671 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 269,681 257,823 Noncontrolling interests (15 ) 34 Total equity 269,666 257,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 449,923 $ 401,887

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited – In thousands) Nine Fiscal Months Ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 Operating activities Net earnings $ 14,455 $ 10,703 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,223 — Depreciation and amortization 11,033 9,334 Loss from extinguishment of debt — 30 Gain on sale of property and equipment (35 ) (140 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,328 1,137 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,613 1,873 Deferred income taxes (1,412 ) 127 Other (2,022 ) 364 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,078 ) (1,541 ) Inventories, net (9,624 ) (1,214 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,591 ) (75 ) Trade accounts payable 3,695 605 Other current liabilities 4,496 1,631 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,081 22,834 Investing activities Capital expenditures (11,191 ) (15,815 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 181 423 Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (47,216 ) 156 Net cash used in investing activities (58,226 ) (15,236 ) Financing activities Principal payments on long-term debt (18 ) (3,459 ) Proceeds from revolving facility 20,000 — Debt issuance costs — (402 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (253 ) (Distributions to) contributions from noncontrolling interests (244 ) 35 Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (853 ) (813 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,885 (4,892 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,634 ) 179 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,894 ) 2,885 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,438 86,910 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 75,544 $ 89,795 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures purchased $ (9,368 ) $ (15,395 ) Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 738 $ 762

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited – In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Three months ended October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 As reported – GAAP $ 31,845 $ 27,349 $ 7,265 $ 8,121 $ 5,379 $ 5,598 $ 0.39 $ 0.41 As reported – GAAP Margins 38.8 % 40.5 % 8.9 % 12.0 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329 4 1,329 4 1,329 4 0.10 — COVID-19 impact 111 (22 ) 111 (320 ) 111 (320 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Start-up costs 970 — 970 — 970 — 0.07 — Restructuring costs — — 84 — 84 — 0.01 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss — — 38 (162 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — 754 (109 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 34,255 $ 27,331 $ 9,675 $ 7,889 $ 7,073 $ 5,313 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 41.8 % 40.5 % 11.8 % 11.7 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited – In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Nine fiscal months ended October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,

2021 September 26, 2020 As reported – GAAP $ 90,265 $ 75,524 $ 18,628 $ 16,736 $ 14,260 $ 10,669 $ 1.04 $ 0.78 As reported – GAAP Margins 39.6 % 38.9 % 8.2 % 8.6 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 2,259 560 2,259 560 2,259 560 0.17 0.04 Acquisition costs — 1,198 — 1,198 — 0.09 — COVID-19 impact (66 ) 536 (574 ) 123 (574 ) 123 (0.04 ) 0.01 Start-up costs 2,258 — 2,258 — 2,258 — 0.17 — Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — 1,223 — 1,223 — 0.09 — Restructuring costs — 713 — 713 — 0.05 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (523 ) 123 (0.04 ) 0.01 Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items 2,160 37 0.16 — As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 94,716 $ 76,620 $ 24,992 $ 18,132 $ 17,941 $ 12,151 1.32 $ 0.89 As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 41.6 % 39.4 % 11.0 % 9.3 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment (Unaudited – In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 July 3, 2021 Foil Technology Products As reported – GAAP $ 10,530 $ 13,515 $ 12,942 As reported – GAAP Margins 32.1 % 41.1 % 38.9 % COVID-19 impact — 159 94 Start-up costs $ 970 $ — $ 1,159 As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 11,500 $ 13,674 $ 14,195 As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 35.1 % 41.6 % 42.6 % Force Sensors As reported – GAAP $ 6,108 $ 4,235 $ 5,969 As reported – GAAP Margins 34.5 % 30.5 % 34.7 % COVID-19 impact 111 94 127 As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 6,219 $ 4,329 $ 6,096 As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 35.1 % 31.2 % 35.4 % Weighing and Control Systems As reported – GAAP $ 15,207 $ 9,599 $ 10,887 As reported – GAAP Margins 48.3 % 46.2 % 43.9 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329 4 919 COVID-19 impact — (275 ) (247 ) As Adjusted – Non GAAP $ 16,536 $ 9,328 $ 11,559 As Adjusted – Non GAAP Margins 52.5 % 44.9 % 46.6 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited – In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 July 3, 2021 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 5,379 $ 5,598 $ 3,920 Interest Expense 328 309 273 Income tax expense 1,662 2,109 262 Depreciation 2,955 2,426 2,829 Amortization 970 596 757 EBITDA 11,294 $ 11,038 $ 8,041 EBITDA MARGIN 13.8 % 16.3 % 10.7 % Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — 1,223 Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,329 4 919 Acquisition costs — — 1,198 Restructuring costs — 84 — COVID-19 impact 111 (320 ) (242 ) Start-up costs 970 — 1,159 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 38 (162 ) 174 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 13,742 $ 10,644 $ 12,472 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 16.8 % 15.8 % 16.6 %

