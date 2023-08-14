MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference in New York, NY on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff286/vpg/1717695, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com
- Global Party Balloon Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.0%: TMR Report - August 14, 2023
- Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Market to Reach US$ 45.2 Million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%: TMR Report - August 14, 2023
- Global Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market to Reach $135.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Urbanization, Tech Innovations, and Eco-Friendly Trends: TMR Report - August 14, 2023