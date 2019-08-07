VPN.com Sells CIA.com Domain Name and More

ATLANTA, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VPN.com has continued to see success with its domain brokerage business. This past week, Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com, announced another completed transaction with CIA.com.

“With VPN.com, we paid $1 million for a premium three-letter domain. Naturally, the market for these assets varies widely on the actual acronym in the domain. With CIA.com, CIA is commonly known around worldwide, most notably for the Central Intelligence Agency. For us at VPN.com, to facilitate this transaction was a great honor,” Gargiulo commented.

CIA.com comes on the heels of a number of other successful deals at VPN.com. With more than $15 million in inventory listed at vpn.com/domains and a strong list of successful deals, it is clear why a premium brand like VPN.com is finding success in helping other strategic entrepreneurs acquire the premium domains their vision calls for.

“We are very excited for both parties and happy to have been trusted to get a great deal done. We put a lot of time and energy into this deal and to finally see it successfully close is always a nice feeling. It is transactions like CIA.com that make me very excited to continue leading the VPN.com Domains division to greater heights,” said Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN.com.

It is estimated that more than $250 million in domains are sold on the secondary market each year. Premium dot-com domains, like CIA.com, make up more than 85% of these transactions. At VPN.com, most efforts are focused on domains valued above $50,000.

“Every day we are looking for people who are confident, comfortable and ready to acquire a premium domain. If you or someone in your network is looking to purchase a premium domain name, please reach out to us. Having a trusted broker can be the difference maker in a me-too business versus a billion dollar brand. I know it was when we acquired VPN.com,” Gargiulo said.

In other news this weekend, VPN.com will be in Asheville, North Carolina for the 1st Annual Asheville Professional Domain Investors Meetup hosted by Rick Schwartz. More than 70 incredible visionaries and seasoned domainers across North America will retreat to the Appalachian Mountains to meet great people and put amazing deals together.

Other Domains Currently For Sale by VPN.com

Event.com

Cameras.com

Computer.com

WorkSpace.com

Roar.com

Encrypt.com

Butcher.com

Alicia.com

Bucket.com

Gladiators.com

DVT.com

FFF.com

HHH.com

Fav.com

BYOB.com

Biker.com

Formals.com

Pediatric.com

FirstDown.com

JohnSmith.com

Plow.com

Snapster.com

BestMovie.com

Manufacture.com

CannabisBeer.com

SouthernCalifornia.com

CancunMexico.com

PropertyRental.com

Manufacture.com

Multiunit.com

Nachos.com

Fisherman.com

MedSpas.com

FuneralHomes.com

Cremations.com

Visa.org

Army.org

Vet.net

Deals Under $10,000

Frif.com

PageSpeedy.com

BestBusinessBank.com

ThornyCrown.com

PlumbingContract.com

HotelOlivia.com

TokyoHop.com

BillGreens.com

CreditCardPoints.net

MonaBar.com

AaronBank.com

DedicatedServer.us

Do you have high-quality, exact-match domain names you want to sell? Please submit your domains to: [email protected] and [email protected]

To find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: [email protected] or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

To learn more about how you can fully protect your brand and internet privacy, please visit: https://www.vpn.com

About VPN.com