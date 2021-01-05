VPN.com Sells Most Politically Influential Domain Name of the Decade, GeorgiaRunoff.com

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VPN.com is pleased to announce that it has successfully sold GeorgiaRunoff.com in advance of the Senatorial runoff race in Georgia that has captured worldwide attention. The implications of this Georgia runoff are critical for both Democrats and Republicans. Since no senate candidate, in either of Georgia’s two seats, surpassed a 50% margin in the November election, Georgia’s laws mandate that a new runoff election be held on January 5th. The winners of both Georgia Runoffs will determine control of the United States Senate for the next two years in the 117th United States Congress.

“We are excited to announce the sale of GeorgiaRunoff.com through GoDaddy. Congratulations to both the buyer and seller! With hundreds of millions of dollars invested into both Georgia Runoff elections, there is no better timing for a domain like this in the most expensive congressional election in US history . We are happy to see the non-partisan voting information on the new site that provides unbiased information relating to the upcoming runoff elections for the two US Senate seats in Georgia,” commented Michael Gargiulo , CEO of VPN.com . “This domain name sale is the most politically influential domain name sale of the decade because this Georgia Runoff will determine which party controls the American Senate majority, congressional lawmaking focus, and COVID-19 stimulus approval through 2022.”

These important Senate seats are up for grabs with current contenders facing off today, January 5th, to see who wins. The election pits current Senator David Perdue (R) versus Jon Ossoff (D) for a Senate seat; and the second Senate race consists of Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) against Raphael Warnock (D). According to Real Clear Politics on January 4, 2021, both races were tied at 49% for each candidate.

With control of the Senate up for grabs and a General Election still being reviewed by Congress, it’s unsurprising that campaigners set new records for spending in mid-December. The outcome will have a profound impact on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ tenure over the next four years, assuming the new Congress confirms all state electoral votes for a Democratic victory over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021.

More than $435 million has been spent on both sides on political ads, with the Republican Party hoping to fend off a Democrat takeover of the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) narrowly defeated Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) days ago as the returning Speaker of the House during this next session of Congress. Should Democrats manage to win both Georgia Runoff elections, they will have 50 Senators and with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris effectively breaking any tie vote. This would give the Democratic Party control of the Senate, House of Representatives and Presidency.

This isn’t the first political foray for VPN.com in Georgia Politics or political domain name sales. In October, 2020, VPN CEO Michael Gargiulo met with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Democratic Representative Vernon Jones, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Vice President of The Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr.

In 2018, Georgia State Representative Colton Moore approached VPN.com for a stealth acquisition of the domain name, BrianKemp.com, for Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp. During the Governor’s gubernatorial campaign, the previous owner of the domain redirected the domain name to opposing candidate Stacy Abrams’ campaign website, a large and common risk with premium celebrity domain names and also why Rep. Moore turned to VPN.com for assistance.

“On behalf of the entire team at VPN.com, we’d like to wish everyone a healthy, Happy New Year and a safe and accurate election outcome,” Gargiulo said. “As a top domain broker , we’re not just here for politicians, we help entrepreneurs, celebrities, musicians, universities and even Super Bowlers find their luxury domain name on the Internet. Our team of experienced domain brokers connect you with only the best.”

For any politician or visionary that needs help with premium domains, please contact Sharjil Saleem, the VP of Domains at VPN.com, directly at: [email protected] or learn more at: vpn.com/domains

