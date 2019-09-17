VPN Publishes Forbes Internet Security Guide for Law Firms

ATLANTA, LONDON and TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VPN recently published a guide to internet privacy for law firms on Forbes.com. The article, Protecting Attorney-Client Privilege With A VPN , was created to help law firms understand the dangers unsecure internet connections pose to their firm reputation, employees and clients.

“The judicial branch of our government is the crown jewel of justice in the United States. It is a great opportunity to present your case before a judge in this country. Many places around the world have no such environment for trials of justice. Protecting the communication and sensitive details of these cases and clients is critical, stated Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.

Many large law firms have established internet access policies. This defines how employees communicate internally and externally. Policies like this work to curb the abuse and cyberattacks large law firms typically attract.

“Smaller firms or solo practices are often less fortunate when it comes to how they protect their attorney-client privilege and communication. Unfortunately, if that information is compromised by an adversary or publication it can completely erode the reputation of the firm, the attorney-client privilege and the client’s case. In fact, Terry Myers , who operates one of the largest VPNs for businesses, Encrypt.me , agrees without a VPN, your identity and communication are completely exposed,” said Gargiulo .

IBM reports the average breach is now costing companies upwards of $4 million. Law firms and attorneys around the world are realizing the reality of growing threats against their internet connection and client-base. With the right internet access policies, business VPN connections and security protocols a firm can be much more prepared and secure in their digital operation.

To protect your firm or organization with a VPN, please visit: https://encrypt.me



To learn more about Protecting Attorney-Client Privilege With A VPN please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2019/09/04/protecting-attorney-client-privilege-with-a-vpn/

To learn more about how VPN.com helps families, entrepreneurs and organizations secure their internet activity, please visit: https://vpn.com

To learn more about how VPN helps brands and visionaries secure premium domain names, please visit: https://vpn.com/domains

To learn more about premium dedicated hosting for your firm or enterprise, please visit: https://totalserversolutions.com our #1 host of VPN providers in 2019 or email Jason Brozena at [email protected]

To learn more news about VPN, please visit: https://vpn.com/press

To learn more about Michael Gargiulo on Forbes, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

To view VPN’s Inc. Verified Profile, please visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/VPN

See More: The WAR on VPN & FREE SPEECH in Hong Kong, China Explained!

See More: VPN Remembers 9/11 by Donating ToddBeamer.com to Hero’s Family

See More: Can You Build Your Own VPN?

See LinkedIn Post: VPN.com Sells LaptopReviews.com to Digital Trends

See LinkedIn Post: Protecting-Attorney Client Privilege with a VPN

More Information: VPN.com is a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

In addition to VPNs, VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands the best domain name. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN help you transact your premium domain today at: vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: [email protected] or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press