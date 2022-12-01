VPX SBC Market is Growing Demand for High-Performance Defense Solutions Drives the Global Market

New York, US, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ VPX SBC Market : Information by Rack unit, By Processor, By Application, By End-user, and Region—Forecast till 2030, the market reached a valuation of USD 185.15 MN in 2021. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 13.5% during the assessment timeframe.

VPX SBC Market Overview:

The VPX SBC market is expected to perceive notable growth in the coming years. The rapid adoption of VPX SBC and autonomous electronic warfare would support the market growth. VPX SBC (Virtual Path Cross-Connect, Single Board Computer) are rugged integrated solutions needed in harsh environments. Commercial and ruggedized SBCs are used in various compute-intensive military, communications, commercial, and industrial applications. These high-performance VPX SBC products are designed for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) applications. They provide a simple, cost-effective solution for high-performance aerospace, defense, and scientific research.

All VPX SBC solutions follow ANSI/VITA 65 standards and meet the defense sectors’ requirement for a modular open standards approach (MOSA), Sensor Open Standard Architecture (SOSA), and C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). These standards are increasingly required by the US Army programs and platform upgrades.

Players leading the VPX SBC market are-

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc (US)

Abaco Systems (US)

Aitech (US)

Kontron (US)

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Curtiss-Wright Organization (US)

Connect Tech Inc (Canada)

Concurrent Technologies Inc. (UK)

Mercury System, Inc. (US)

VPX SBC Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details VPX SBC Market Revenue forecast in 2020 USD 185.15 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Development of electronic warfare system with enhanced capabilities Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of the electronic warfare system

Industry Trends

The global VPX SBC market garners substantial traction, witnessing increasing demand. Increasing VPX SBC applications across defense sectors substantiate market growth. Also, the growing need for cloud computing and the increased production of commercial ruggedized VPX SBC systems escalate the market value. Moreover, the increasing use of this technology in various compute-intensive military, communication, and commercial & industrial applications boosts market revenues.

In addition to thermal management, targeting adverse conditions are essential for the military. Rugged VPX single-board computer features advanced thermal management required to maintain the processor’s performance in high-temperature environments, which is particularly useful for military C4ISR functions (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and the most demanding industrial environments. It also features a large-scale Ethernet data plane that can deliver high-speed interconnect and alignment with SOSA technical standards.

VPX SBC Market Segments

The VPX SBC market is segmented into rack units, processors, applications, end-users, and regions. The rack type segment is sub-segmented into 6U and 3U. Of these, the 6U segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment was valued at USD 105.96 MN in 2021, and it is expected to increase further during the assessment period.

The processor segment is sub-segmented into Intel, NXP power architecture, ARM, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into radars, electronic warfare, ISR, mission computers, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into defense (land, naval, and airforce), aerospace, industrial, commercial, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest-of-the-World.

VPX SBC Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global VPX SBC market. Increasing national security concerns in the US, Canada, and Mexico drive market growth. Besides, continuous R&D activities and government support for the development of the defense sector boost the VPX SBC market size. The US continues to lead the North American VPX SBC market with its large technological advances.

Moreover, the presence of several notable players rendering technical expertise substantiates the market revenues. Some of the key players, such as GMS, Kontron, and Aitech, have developed innovative integrated solutions needed in demanding harsh environments. Also, advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and autonomous technology escalate the region’s VPX SBC market value.

The Asia Pacific region is another fastest-growing market for VPX SBCs. Factors such as growing businesses across the region, expansion strategies of leading global players, and rapid economic growth boost the region’s market shares. Due to their favorable business environments, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries account for sizable VPX SBC market shares.

VPX SBC Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the VPX SBC market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products that can support standard and custom embedded computing solutions.

These market players invest substantially in R&D to develop an extensive portfolio of commercial and ruggedized SBCs. These companies focus on developing their product portfolios with the latest technologies. They follow organic and inorganic growth approaches, engaging in product development. The market competition is likely to intensify due to new product launches and new entrants in the market.

For instance, on Jul.08, 2022, Kontron AG (Germany), a leading multinational company involved in designing and manufacturing of embedded computer modules, boards, and systems, launched the high-performance 3U VPX single-board computer, VX3060. This new rugged single-board computer has Intel SoC technology needed in demanding computer vision and media-processing applications. High-reliability 3U VPX embedded computing boards are specially designed for military and rail applications.

In another instance, on Aug.15, 2022, Aitech Integrated Systems (US), a leading supplier of rugged integrated systems optimized for harsh environments, announced the development of three rugged cybersecurity-enabled VPX boards for SOSA. Aitech makes innovative rugged embedded computer solutions for a secure better tomorrow.

The new VPX board line includes 3U VPX cybersecurity-enabled SBCs, U-C8500, U-C8501, and U-C8502. They come with Intel Tiger Lake CPU, integrated GPU, and optional FPGA to provide cybersecurity and machine learning (ML) for developers using the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard.

