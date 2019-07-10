Vricon launches new CitySuite product at Esri User Conference

Vricon tailors its Smart Foundation to create CitySuite, helping users with urban geospatial requirements

McLean, VA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vricon is pleased to announce the launch of CitySuite, its newest 3D data product to meet the ever-changing demands of the geospatial market. CitySuite is derived from Vricon’s Globe in 3D, which offers users the entire world in highly accurate, immersive 3D at an affordable price. The company made the announcement at the Esri User Conference in San Diego, where conference attendees can experience CitySuite in the Vricon booth, #1931.

CitySuite is designed to meet the many and variable demands of 3D geospatial users who require accuracy at a city scale, but need reasonably priced options. Vricon 3D geodata is being used by emergency responders who want to reduce response times for urban residents. It also can be used by city planners who want to leapfrog aging infrastructures. Insurance companies use 3D imagery to analyze flood patterns, while transportation companies want to enhance efficiencies.

Vricon 3D analytics and data models depict the world the way it really is. We provide data globally based on your areas of interest in a process that uses commercial satellite imagery and big-data analytics to create high-resolution, accurate 3D models without ground control points. Vricon 3D solutions power automated, detailed analysis at scale.

“All urban innovation—whether it involves small pilots or larger Smart City initiatives—requires smart data to plan for the best citizen experience,” says Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. “Vricon CitySuite scales to our users’ needs, from citywide asset management to smart 3D mapping. But unlike other source options, CitySuite provides geospatial products that fit with state and local government budgets.”

Vricon CitySuite is designed to help planners with a range of activities, from citywide asset management to smart 3D mapping. Derived from our 50cm 3D Surface Model, all Vricon CitySuite products are perfectly aligned and include:

2m Digital Terrain Models

3D Building Vectors

3D Vegetation Vectors

4D Bridge Vectors

Vricon uses satellite imagery, patented algorithms, and machine learning to create all the products in our Smart Foundation. Each incorporates exceptional source data accuracy: 1m LE90/CE90 relative, 3m LE90/CE90 absolute.

Over 400 U.S. cities are available today, and the inventory is growing weekly. Contact Vricon today to learn more or schedule a demonstration of CitySuite.

About Vricon

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit www.vricon.com.



