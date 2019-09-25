Vroozi Announces Partnership with Nvoicepay and New Feature: Vroozi Pay

Breaking News
Vroozi extends its platform with Vroozi Pay for a full P2P suite solution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vroozi, the leading mobile-first, user-centric purchasing and spend management platform, announced today its partnership with market leader Nvoicepay, adding another feature to its robust P2P platform. Vroozi, recently recognized by Gartner as a “2018 cool vendor,” now allows users to pay suppliers automatically.

 “We are pleased to partner with Vroozi to deliver a value-driven pay solution. Together, our solutions improve supplier relationship management while streamlining operational efficiency and improving results,” says Karla Friede, Nvoicepay CEO.

Falling in line with Vroozi’s intuitive, user-friendly system, Vroozi Pay eliminates all the manual work and compliance risk in the payment process. Vroozi-approved invoices, which are automatically processed with smart matching technology. Once in the Vroozi Pay system, suppliers are set up to be paid either automatically or by schedule, allowing the user to manage cash with a simple one-click interface. 

In addition to automatically processing invoices and payments, Vroozi Pay manages the payment process based on the preferred payment method selected by suppliers. Vroozi Pay experts also work with customers and their suppliers to move to a digital payment method, which is more accurate and cost-effective than using checks.

“We are excited to announce Vroozi Pay! Our strategy continues to center on delivering the new procure-to-pay experience focused on an excellent end-user experience, value achieved through true spend under management and a commitment to digitize the full process of business buying for both buyers and suppliers,” says Joe Fox, Vroozi CEO. “This new partnership with Nvoicepay not only digitizes how our customers pay their suppliers but also brings together two innovative companies committed to value-driven software solutions.”

The Vroozi Platform not only has a positive impact on core purchasing and accounting departments but also unifies corporate finance, supply chain, and treasury functions by offering digital payment capabilities.

For more information about Vroozi Pay, or to schedule a meeting with a Vroozi representative, please contact [email protected]

About Vroozi

Vroozi®, the leading cloud-based business purchasing platform, makes business shopping easier, more efficient, mobile-first and enjoyable. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to empower their employees, connect with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. Vroozi’s proven solution within the enterprise space is now democratizing the procure-to-pay process by bringing that powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while giving powerful insights into financial data. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nvoicepay

Nvoicepay transforms the way firms pay their domestic and international suppliers. For over 500 customers across 2,700 entities, the company optimizes electronic invoice payments for enterprises with intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services. Only Nvoicepay offers an intelligence-driven payment automation solution purpose-built for the most complex firms. By automating all payments, finance teams win through dynamic supplier activation, superior supplier services, and remarkable results, unlocking value in the payments process. Learn more at www.nvoicepay.com and on Twitter at @Nvoicepay.

 

