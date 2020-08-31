VSAT Market revenue to cross USD 18 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market participants includes L3Harris, Cobham, Hughes Network System, KVH Industries, Honeywell, Thales Group, General Dynamics, Orbit Communication System, Inmarsat, Singtel, Viasat, Gilet Satellite networks, X2NSat and ST Engineering.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on VSAT market which estimates the global market valuation for very small aperture terminal will cross US$ 18 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for advanced satellite-based communication systems for a range of outdoor & indoor applications is expected to positively impact the market growth.

The growing demand for secure and efficient commercial operations across unmanned/manned vehicles, aircrafts and earth stations is expected to support VSAT market growth. The advanced capabilities to provide accelerated broadband connection for both commercial and personal communication are driving the demand for VSAT terminal platforms. VSAT platform supports both narrow & broadband data transmission and assists in providing customized internet services. These VSAT networks are also easy to deploy and communicate directly with the satellites through ground stations.

The Ku band segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 7% from 2020 to 2026. The growth is attributed to increasing adoption of dedicated satellite communication. The Ku band frequencies allow communication through high power signals followed by significantly reduced power consumption. In addition, an equipment of the size of 1.8 meter supports the Ku band applications. With the need for limited area for installation, the demand for Ku band frequency solutions for satellite applications with limited bandwidth is growing significantly.

The SCPC-based terminal segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline. This technology segment is majorly adopted for broadcasting and audio/video communication applications. The SCPC is developed for point to point communication link and support unique transmitting & receiving VSAT. It eliminates the need for central control hub and provides flexibility in expansion. It also supports dedicated high bandwidth in absence of contention or sharing.

The video broadcasting application segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2026. The need for visual broadcasting across & between geographically dispersed remote outstations and headquarters is driving the adoption of VSAT terminals. The companies in telecommunication leverage remote VSAT systems to create high speed internet connectivity to broadcast visual information. In addition, VSATs are also used in large ships and aircrafts for business applications. Furthermore, the companies such as KVH Industries Inc. offer an innovative VSAT based video streaming services .

The star network architecture is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast timeline. In star structured network, VSATs are classified as sub-networks and connect to large hub station. The information is transmitted across multiple connected VSATs through central hub. Moreover, the star-based architecture minimizes the costs and reduce the size of VSAT terminals required at remote sites. However, the significant delay between VSAT to VSAT communication caused by star topology may affect the adoption.

The adoption of stabilized VSAT terminals for airborne platforms like commercial, military aircrafts and UAVs has increased significantly. The need to deliver audio/video and data services across airborne platforms along with high bandwidth capacity is supporting the adoption of VSAT terminals. VSAT provides enhanced bandwidth and connectivity to support mission critical applications including data and internet. The VSAT solutions are used for commercial airlines, business jets and mission-based aircrafts.

Europe is expected to hold over 30% share of the global VSAT market by 2026. The extensive growth in aerospace and defense industry followed by strategic partnerships between satellite communication companies is supporting the market growth. For instance, in September 2019, Russian Satellite communications company partnered with Thaicom Public Company Limited. Under the partnership, both the companies jointly developed maritime satellite broadband connectivity using VSAT network.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced VSAT terminals. VSAT terminal providers are continuously developing and advancing their VSAT solutions as per the technology evolution. For instance, in July 2020, Hughes Network Systems, LLC launched the latest version of its VSAT platform named JUPITER. The company added dynamic return channel switching, higher level protocols in layer 2 transport and adaptive coding and modulation on TDMA return channels. This helped the company to offer advanced platform to support backhaul connectivity.

Some major findings of the VSAT market report include:

The growing need for VSAT systems to provide high-speed broadband connections for business activities across maritime, aerospace and naval industry are supporting technology development in the market.

Increasing requirement of enterprise of ensure data safety to support adoption of private networks.

Minimal infrastructure requirement to establish a ground station is one of the major market accelerator.

Europe is expected to hold a major share of VSAT market due to extensive growth in aerospace and defense industry followed by government initiatives.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced VSAT platforms, such as Hughes Network Systems’ JUPITER.

Major players operating in the VSAT market are Honeywell Corporation, General Dynamics, Singtel, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group etc.

