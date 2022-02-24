VSBLTY ADDS ANALYTICS & BRAND STRATEGY EXPERT STEVE McMAHON TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that analytics and brand strategy authority Steve McMahon, who is president & founder of Insight Out, has accepted a position on its Advisory Board.

Insight Out provides research, analytical and strategic services to clients primarily in the CPG, foodservice and retail sectors, especially those with multi-unit operations. Since 2005, clients have included such leading brands as Aramark, Bob Evans, Choice Hotels, Coca-Cola, Hershey, Honey Baked Ham, Miller Brewing (Molson-Coors), Nando’s and Saladworks, where he also served as CMO for two years.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “Steve McMahon has a long history of leveraging data to yield insights that inform brand strategy, and we look forward to having him serve on our Advisory Board. Steve will be advising VSBLTY as we build out our future offerings related to computer vision measurement and analytics, especially as they pertain to the Store as a Medium. He will have a major impact on our industry task force that will support VSBLTY’s leadership role in the industry.” Hutton added, “This task force will work to validate how we are using the new technology and how it is collecting critical data at the point of purchase and informing brands and retailers of information that was never before available.”

Prior to launching Insight Out, McMahon was VP of Strategic Planning & Marketing at Aspen Dental, the nation’s largest retail dental practice management firm, where his horizontal growth model helped it to expand from under 50 offices to over 1,000 today in 45 states. Before that, McMahon was CMO at Cinnabon, where he created a licensing business unit that accounts for some 75% of the brand’s $1 billion in retail sales today. Prior to Cinnabon, McMahon spent 12 years at The Coca-Cola Company in brand, channel, customer and global marketing roles, departing as Managing Director, North America. He also created and led the customer consulting team known today as the Coca-Cola Knowledge & Insights Group.

McMahon has served on the board of BKON, a coffee technology firm, and as Adjunct Professor of Advertising in the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and order audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combined motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™, provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

