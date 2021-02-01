Breaking News
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC CANADIAN TIRE STORE

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with SYNQ, a Canadian innovative retail security and customer experiential technology company, to co-develop a public safety, security solution for Canadian Tire’s third largest location located in Hillside Mall, Victoria, B.C.

SYNQ will utilize VSBLTY’s state-of-the-art software Vector™ in the Canadian Tire store deployment. This proprietary technology, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, provides real time occupancy data that will enable this store to automate functions that are normally performed manually. 

Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are especially pleased to partner with SYNQ to provide best in class security and operational technology for this location of one of Canada’s premier retailers.”

Justin Young, Dealer/Owner of the Canadian Tire store located in Hillside Mall, Victoria, B.C. explained, “Our motivation for installing this advanced technology is to assure the safety of our customers, our employees and our communities in these unprecedented times. The SYNQ/VSBLTY technology ensures accurate counting off our existing cameras, notifying our management when occupancy approaches our set limits for safe shopping in our store. This bolsters our existing investment in Q-Safely, that allows customers to Queue in their vehicles rather than stand outside our location to maintain ultimate safety and comfort.” 

In addition, this solution is already used by over 2000 other retailer locations in Canada and the USA and has over 1 million users per day.

SYNQ’s CEO Nolan Wheeler added, “VSBLTY is the perfect partner for us to provide the kind of people counting and security technology so needed by retailers to safely remain open while COVID-19 is still a threat to the public.”

VSBLTY also has a strong presence in retail and other venues, including “Smart City” type deployments. The firm’s industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics while providing enhanced customer engagement with audience measurement including customer traffic and demographics.

 

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 

About SYNQ (synqtech.com)

SYNQ is dedicated to driving retail excellence through loss prevention and customer experience solutions. The company’s technology bridges the gap between online conversion by leveraging online technologies and tactics within retail brick and mortal locations. Based in Victoria, BC, SYNQ’s products provide retailers with the ability to mitigate the added costs of online orders, curbside pickup, and general operational costs that online retailers are not exposed to. Take that customer experience and store efficiency advantage tied to customer data and it allows traditional retailers to more strongly compete against online competitors.

