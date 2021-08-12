Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VSBLTY BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQB MARKET IN THE U.S.

VSBLTY BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQB MARKET IN THE U.S.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the company has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. VSBLTY’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “VSBGF.” The company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE) under the symbol “VSBY” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol “5VS”.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for early stage developing entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. With strict compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder & CEO, said, “We are excited to be able to expand our presence in the investment community and the trading of our shares on the OTCQB, which should provide VSBLTY with additional liquidity.”

B. Riley Securities acted as VSBLTY’s OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the U.S., providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

VSBLTY also announces that it has issued 3,175,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers and directors of VSBLTY. The options have an exercise price of $0.51 and expire five years from the date of grant.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.  

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.