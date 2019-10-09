VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5Vs) (OTCBB: VSBGF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), making its shares DTC eligible.
DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)
Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS- based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.
