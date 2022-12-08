Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has received the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle Gold Award for the second consecutive year. The Intel Network Builders’ program is dedicated to the company’s partners who have demonstrated particularly outstanding innovations and business acumen.

“As a strong commitment to advancing the industry, we will continue to enable all our partners to achieve outstanding results based on our world class portfolio. The adoption of cutting-edge Intel technologies is helping our partners bring value to their customers while laying the foundation to solve industry problems in the era of 5G, Edge, AI and integration services,” said Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders Director.

Intel is committed to driving advancement in the network, and the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle further aligns the ecosystem to accelerate technical innovation and network transformation. Now in its fifth year, the program drives deeper technical enablement through testing and benchmarking, recognizes industry leaders with go-to-market planning, and helps strengthen our partners’ engagement with end-users through advocacy and training.

Finalists of the program have met a set of criteria, including open-source contributions, meeting solution benchmarks, and commercial availability of virtualized or cloud-ready applications based on Intel® architecture, edge applications, or 5G integrated solutions. Working together with Intel, Winners’ Circle partners are driving the next generation of solutions and transforming the network from edge to core.

Commenting on the Intel award, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The entire VSBLTY team shares this award, and all of us are especially proud that Intel has honored us again this year by recognizing the many innovations our retail and security technology has introduced into the global marketplace. Intel is a valued partner, and we look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial business relationship.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

