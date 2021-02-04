VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH 911INFORM TO IMPROVE EMERGENCY RESPONSE, SAFETY & SECURITY IN SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS & OFFICES

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with 911inform to provide tighter safety and security measures for schools, universities and campus environments. 911inform is an emergency management solution that provides first responders and on-site personnel with real-time situational awareness and pinpoint location data during an emergency. 911inform provides detailed maps and visuals of the affected area and gives authorities bidirectional communication and control of doors, cameras, phones, HVAC, fire and alarm systems, intercom, strobes and other IOT premised-based technologies.

What is unique about the 911inform-VSBLTY solution is that the combined technology provides important information that schools do not currently have and are needed on a daily basis, according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “We are integrating our Vector™ software into the 911inform platform that will be highly useful to schools even in non-emergency situations by improving efficiencies daily,” Hutton added. Vector is proprietary, state-of-the-art software driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, he explained. The unique capabilities of the combined technology enable the counting of people or zones on school property, tracks students during a reunification event, can take attendance automatically, and can even provide an alert when a suspended or expelled student is on the school property. The security aspect of the application identifies weapons, persons of interest and license plates that should not be at the facility and immediately alerts first responders and on-site personnel.”

VSBLTY’s Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Fred Potok said that the firm’s Vector product is projected to be in 500 schools in New Jersey and other states this year, earning the company revenue estimated at $3.6 million.

911inform provides security solutions in the event of an emergency to schools, universities, medical facilities, office buildings, government facilities, sporting and entertainment venues and resorts. Since its launch in 2018, 911inform has handled the delivery of thousands of emergency notifications to police, public safety, first responders and on-site key personal and currently averages over three events per day nationally.

Ivo Allen, Founder & CEO of 911inform, said any publicly accessible space with a high volume of traffic would benefit from the company’s combined emergency response technology. He added, “The target markets of any indoor or outdoor space where people congregate represent an approximate $4.7 billion in potential subscription revenue alone.”

“The addition of VSBLTY’s proven security technology to the 911inform platform further enhances the single-pane-of-glass solution and true situational awareness we are providing to the PSAP (Public Safety Answering Points) and first responders. Through our partnership with RapidSOS, this technology is now available to 4900 PSAPs nationally. 911inform was built to reduce the response time to an emergency, automate the tasks needed to secure a facility and give police access to information and controls that they did not have before. With the addition of VSBLTY’s machine learning and artificial intelligence into the solution, the combined technologies will truly save lives and benefit organizations every single day, not just during worst-case scenarios such as an active shooter,” Allen concluded.

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About 911inform (911inform.com)

911inform was the winner of the 2020 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award in Enterprise Safety Solutions. Established in 2018 in Wall Township, NJ, 911inform is the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap from organizations to first responders. In addition to providing never before available information to educators such as student count and parking area controls, it is an all-encompassing emergency management solution that empowers first responders to pinpoint the exact location of an emergency call’s origin while simultaneously notifying local authorities and key on-site personnel. Detailed access maps and visuals of the protected premises are provided to authorities while instantly controlling the building’s security systems including strobes, door access, security cameras and intercom systems. The platform provides full situational awareness for every emergency event within a geofenced building location ensuring that all response teams have the right tools at their disposal to effectively mitigate the situation. The company serves such diverse organizations as governments, educational institutions, medical facilities, public venues, sporting events and offices.

