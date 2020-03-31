VSBLTY/RADARAPP COMMENCE TESTING WITH CROWD TEMPERATURE SCANNING IN MEXICO CITY COUNTIES AS COVID-19 SCREENING TOOL

Philadelphia, PA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, and RadarApp, a Smart City Solutions provider, are now testing crowd temperature scanning as a tool to help identify potential at risk individuals and ultimately reduce the spread of disease. The testing was launched at the urging of Mexico City officials who are investing in the safety kits and integrated security program that is already proving successful in reducing crime.

As previously announced, the firms are installing thousands of security kits, powered by VSBLTY software, in the initial phase of the “Smart City” intelligent camera network program, RADAR. VSBLTY previously announced this deal to have a projected three-year value of $10M USD. In addition to a remarkable impact on crime reduction, VSBLTY is working with RadarApp to test the addition of infrared camera capability that enables temperature scanning of crowds in various locations along with a correlation to face capture.

The system being tested is a non-contact, real time camera technology that provides continuous monitoring for health and security personnel on a mobile app. A major objective of the program is to provide an efficient temperature screening tool for monitoring public spaces with the pre-emptive scanning of persons entering facilities such as restaurants, bars, schools, and hospitals. Also being explored is the application of this temperature monitoring capability to Mexico City buses and transit operations.

RadarApp Co-founder and CEO Rodrigo Calderon commented, “Temperature sensing camera capability is an important addition to the overall RADAR solution as it applies directly to the population we serve and the government authorities that are driving the deployment.”

VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, “It is hoped that the perfection and deployment of this technology will serve as a public screening tool to help identify individuals who may be a potential risk of spreading disease and assist in accelerating the safe return to normality we are all desperately seeking.”

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

