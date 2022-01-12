Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VSORA Introduces Tyr Chip Family Enabling L2-L5 Autonomous Driving

VSORA Introduces Tyr Chip Family Enabling L2-L5 Autonomous Driving

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Powerful, Scalable Multi-Core Companion Chip Combines AI and Advanced Signal Processing, Eliminating Specialized Co-Processors and Hardware Accelerators

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSORA, provider of high-performance silicon intellectual property (IP) solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), digital communications and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications, today unveiled a family of PetaFLOPS computational companion chips to accelerate Level 3 (L3) through Level 5 (L5) autonomous vehicle designs.

The first full silicon solution from VSORA, Tyr™ uses a proprietary and scalable architecture to achieve unparalleled performance built on the VSORA AD1028 architecture awarded “Best Processor IP in 2020” by The Linley Group.

Delivering between 258-trillion and 1,032-trillion operations per second and consuming as little as 10 Watts, Tyr allows users to implement autonomous driving functions previously not commercially viable.

Tyr, a family of three different chips called Tyr1, Tyr2 and Tyr3, offers a fully programmable architecture that tightly couples digital signal processing (DSP) cores with machine learning (ML) accelerators necessary to design L3 through L5 autonomous driving vehicles. The Tyr companion chip is algorithm and host processor agnostic and can be integrated into new or existing environments without the need to redesign the entire system.

“We are proud to be the first to offer the ability to rapidly move to full autonomy utilizing what designers have already invested in,” remarks Khaled Maalej, CEO and founder of VSORA. “The Tyr family is the first in a series of companion chips from VSORA to provide global vehicle manufacturers early commercial availability of L3 to L5 functionality.”

Introducing the VSORA Tyr Family

The modular architecture of the Tyr family is well suited to meet the challenges of autonomous driving. With a computational power of 1,032 TeraFLOPS, the Tyr3 processes an eight-million cell particle filter using 16-million particles in less than 5 milliseconds (msec). A full-high-definition (FHD) image with Yolo-v3 takes less than 1.6 msec leading to a throughput of 625 images per second.

The Tyr family is implemented using VSORA’s proprietary low-power architecture to achieve more than 80% usage efficiency approximating the theoretical maximum processing power, eliminating the need for expensive multi-chip or hardware accelerator solutions or special cooling solutions.

Availability and Pricing

The VSORA Tyr1, Tyr2 and Tyr3 will sample in Q4 2022 and will be available in-vehicle in 2024. Pricing is available upon request.

Email requests for more information about the VSORA Tyr family or other VSORA solutions should be sent to press@vsora.com.

About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance silicon solutions for autonomous driving and intellectual property (IP) solutions for chipmakers designing the latest generations of artificial intelligence, general high-end signal processing used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and digital communications systems including 5G. Its powerful multi-core digital signal processing (DSP) architecture eliminates the need for DSP co-processors and hardware accelerators to provide a level of flexibility achievable only with software programming. VSORA was founded in 2015 by DSP engineers from DiBcom, now part of Parrot. has offices in Meudon-La-Forêt, France, San Diego, Calif., and Taiwan.

Connect with VSORA:
Website: www.vsora.com
Email: info@vsora.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vsora/

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for VSORA
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.