PARIS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSORA today announced it will receive $13.18 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Program for development and deployment of its unparalleled hardware acceleration solutions for AI inference, advanced signal processing and complex algorithms.

VSORA was selected as one of 47 companies from a total of 648 candidates receiving $369 million in grants and equity funding. Its unique scalable and unified processor architecture will enhance the performance and user experience of a broad spectrum of computing applications ranging from Generative AI and autonomous driving to edge AI.

“We are proud that the EIC endorsed our vision and ambition to enable a new computing hardware paradigm,” remarks Khaled Maalej, VSORA’s founder and CEO.

Earlier this year, VSORA unveiled Jotunn™, a chiplet-based scalable solution to provide a massive performance jump for GenAI inference by seamlessly accelerating the broad variety of advanced AI and compute-intensive algorithms. The Jotunn solution provides up to 3.2 petaflops with significantly reduced power consumption compared to existing solutions and a compute efficiency of more than 50% for GPT-3.5 or the full GPT-4, compared to a typical efficiency range of about 2-4% of the current industry solutions.

VSORA has also developed the Tyr™ family of PetaFLOPS computational companion chips to accelerate Level 3 (L3) through Level 5 (L5) autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) platforms. It is based on the VSORA award-winning AD1028 architecture, delivering between 400-trillion and 1,600-trillion operations per second with a power consumption of as little as 10W.

