eCommerce payments collaboration helps retailers accelerate their growth and profitability

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company and VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announced today a global partnership that will provide greater flexibility and customization for retailers as VTEX expands deeper into Latin America and new markets across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.

To help address the changing dynamics of global retail business, VTEX is always looking at ways to help its premier client brands and retailers sell faster and more effectively. With this new partnership already available for VTEX’s customers around the globe, retailers and brands benefit from Nuvei’s advanced acceptance rate optimization capabilities, seamless onboarding, and a fully customized approach to accelerate their revenues.

As a global enterprise-grade digital commerce and marketplace platform, VTEX has more than 2,400 customers and over 3,200 online stores in 38 countries. It works with blue-chip clients such as Sony, AbInbev, L’Oreal, Carrefour, Mazda, Motorola, Black & Decker, Levis, and Whirlpool.

Nuvei was also selected by VTEX for the depth of its local payment technology expertise in key markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, combined with the breadth of its cross-border payment capabilities that include access to more than 580 alternative payment methods in more than 200 markets.

“Most companies today force brands to choose between customization or agility. At VTEX, we take a different approach. We deliver unprecedented time-to-revenue with an extensive set of capabilities. That is why this partnership is so strategic,” said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX. “From the outset, Nuvei understood our clients’ needs and showed how to customize payments technology at speed with scale,” Naranjo added.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer commented on the partnership: “We help businesses grow and connect with their customers. VTEX is a global technology company that values collaboration and innovation. We’re proud to be supporting them amid their global expansion.”

Notes to Editors:

Watch this short video to learn more about how VTEX and Nuvei work together.

In September, VTEX was named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, a report evaluating digital commerce vendors across a range of key metrics to offer insights into their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ businesses on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity. As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, such as AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 580 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

CONTACT: Carolina Libardi Nuvei carolina.libardi@nuvei.com Investor Relations Nuvei IR@nuvei.com