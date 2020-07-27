vTv Therapeutics to Present Additional Clinical Data from the STEADFAST Study of Azeliragon at the Virtual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Breaking News
HIGH POINT, N.C., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), held virtually, July 27–31, 2020.

The poster presentation will highlight additional analyses of the clinical data from the STEADFAST Study of azeliragon showing the relative contribution of the effects on individual test items, as well as on the higher level cognitive and/or function domains, to the potential benefits of azeliragon on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-cog) and Clinical Dementia Rating Scale (CDR), tools used by doctors to assess someone’s Alzheimer’s disease.

Details of the virtual presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Effects of azeliragon on ADAS-cog and CDR domains and individual items in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Poster Number: 41198
Category: [Posters: Drug Development] Human/Human Trials: Other
Date and Time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, (released Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm CT, 6:00 pm ET)

The STEADFAST study was comprised of two independent and identical randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of azeliragon as a potential treatment for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Positive data from post-hoc analyses of the STEADFAST study indicating a potential benefit of treatment with azeliragon in patients with Alzheimer’s disease who also have type 2 diabetes were reported at the 11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in 2018.

About Azeliragon
Azeliragon is an orally active small-molecule antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation end products, RAGE. vTv Therapeutics discovered and developed azeliragon using its proprietary drug discovery platform. A broad range of human pathologic and experimental biologic investigation suggests that RAGE ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. vTv is currently screening patients for a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 6-month proof of concept study evaluating azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes.

About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts

Investors:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

or

Media:
Glenn Silver
Lazar FINN Partners
646-871-8485
[email protected]

