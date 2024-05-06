FIRST ON FOX: Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who has long decried the existence of corporate PAC money in politics and once pledged not to accept them while mulling a presidential run, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporate PACs this year.

Brown, who has served in the Senate since 2007 and is widely believed to be one of the most vulnerable Democrats running for reelection this fall, raked in almost $300,000 from a variety of corporate PACs in th

[Read Full story at source]