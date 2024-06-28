Democratic members of Congress facing difficult re-election races in November were unwilling to say whether President Biden should be the party’s presidential nominee following his widely criticized debate performance on Thursday night.
“The president can make his own decisions about his own campaign,” said Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M.
“I think that we’re going to continue to stay focused on our district, and that’s why I’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump sways independent voters over Biden on immigration in Fox News Digital focus group - June 28, 2024
- Vulnerable Dems won’t say whether Biden should be nominee: ‘President can make his own decisions’ - June 28, 2024
- WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Biden, Trump sparring on cognitive ability, golf games - June 28, 2024