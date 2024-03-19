Democratic Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who is running for reelection in a swing district, is taking a strong stance against a proposed electric vehicle (EV) mandate in his state.
Golden’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that he remains opposed to Maine’s EV mandate, which was proposed by the state’s Board of Environmental Protection earlier this year and is slated for formal adoption on Wednesday. Maine’s so-called Advanced Clear Car Program would mimic regula
