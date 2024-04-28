A North Carolina Democrat seeking re-election in the House says he is “fighting every day” for the families in his district as he fends off accusations made by his Republican challenger that he’s “beholden” to President Biden and dismissive of constituent concerns.
Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., said he and his team have “been working so hard to deliver for families across eastern North Carolina” in an interview with Fox News Digital.
“In
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems disagree on whether party has antisemitism problem - April 28, 2024
- California crime reform gets ‘unheard of’ support from DAs, small businesses, progressive mayors - April 28, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem ‘fighting’ to retain his seat rejects GOP challenger’s claim he’s ‘beholden’ to Biden - April 28, 2024