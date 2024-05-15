A vulnerable congressional Democrat in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania who previously dismissed a border wall as “silly,” appears to have shifted her views on immigration, according to a recent op-ed calling for stricter border security.

“We may be a long way from the U.S.-Mexico border, but the problems created by a broken system affect us too, particularly with regard to the entry of illegal drugs into our country,” Rep. Susan WIld wrote in an op-e

[Read Full story at source]