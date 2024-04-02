NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vuzix Corporation (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VUZI) on behalf of Vuzix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vuzix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 27, 2024, Vuzix announced that it would be unable to timely file its 2023 annual report “due to the expanded nature of the audit for 2023 regarding certain transactions and time required to complete it.”

On this news, Vuzix’s stock price fell $0.12, or 9%, to close at $1.21 per share on March 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vuzix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

