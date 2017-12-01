Breaking News
Home / Top News / VVC Exploration Financing Update

VVC Exploration Financing Update

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing financings from the previous update of October 31, 2017 and to announce the Debenture and Debt Conversions.

Financings

The Company has extended, subject to the TSX Venture acceptance, the deadline for subscribing to a non-brokered equity private placement financing of up to CA$2 million (the “PP Financing”) from November 30 to December 15, 2017. The first closing of the Private Placement occurred on October 31, 2017.

The Company has also extended, subject to the TSXV acceptance, the deadline for subscribing to a non-brokered convertible 3-year Debenture private placement financing of up to US$2 million (the “Debenture Financing”) from November 30 to December 15, 2017.

The proceeds of these Financings will be used for ongoing drilling program, maintenance fees and option payments on the Company’s Samalayuca Copper Project, and for fees and work related to its Cumeral and La Tuna projects in Mexico, general administration costs in Canada and Mexico and for working capital.

Debenture Conversions

In November 2016, the Company issued convertible 5-year Debentures aggregating $1.435 million, most of it being denominated in USD. By November 30, 2017, the first anniversary of the Debenture, the Company has received Notices of Conversions for $1,172,250 of the Debentures with 23,445,000 shares to be issued.

Debt Conversions

The Company wishes, subject to the TSX Venture acceptance, to convert $242,032 of accrued interest payable on the 2016 Debenture into shares of the Company at $0.05 per share and also $3,750 of trade payables into Units of the Company at $0.05 per Unit for a an aggregate issuance of 4,840,640 shares and 37,500 warrants. Each Unit comprises one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant of the Company, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share until November 30, 2020, at an exercise price of CA$0.06 per share. All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Conversions will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: (514) 631-2727

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.