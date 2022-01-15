(VWAGY) News: Did You Suffer a Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Volkswagen AG Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Volkswagen AG securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[Click here to join this action]

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements. They failed to disclose that: (1) “Voltswagen” was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (“VWoA”), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported “joke” and “promotion”; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Volkswagen AG class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Volkswagen AG class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

