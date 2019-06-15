VW’s Tennessee workers vote against union representation

Workers at Volkswagen AG’s assembly plant in the state of Tennessee narrowly voted against union representation, dealing a fresh blow to the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) efforts to unionize a foreign automaker’s plant in the U.S. South.
