Vx Capital Partners Appoints Bashir Agah as General Counsel

May 19, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vx Capital Partners (Vx) announced the company has recently promoted Bashir Agah to General Counsel. Agah will oversee and hold responsibility for all Vx Capital’s legal affairs.

“Since joining Vx as Corporate Counsel in 2013, Bashir has consistently demonstrated his legal acumen and interpersonal leadership,” said Will Hudson, Vx President. “We are fortunate to have an attorney with Bashir’s skill in representing Vx as we continue to grow and develop our fund management platform.”

Agah stated, “I am delighted for this opportunity to serve Vx in a more strategic role, and grateful to Bob and Will for their continued faith in me. The Vx team has built a successful platform, and I look forward to supporting our future endeavors and expansion.”

Before joining Vx, Agah served as Corporate Attorney for ORIX Aviation Systems, Corporate Attorney at Mesa Air Group, and Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright.

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx’s approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com

Contact:

Vx Capital Partners
Robert Brown
Partner
1 (415) 296-5252
[email protected]

