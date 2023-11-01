CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (OTC: VYNT) is announcing the results of its special meeting of stockholders on November 1, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”).

At the Special Meeting, Vyant Bio’s stockholders, upon the unanimous recommendation of Vyant Bio’s board of directors, voted in favor of the proposal to approve the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the Company, pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution (the “Dissolution Proposal). The proposal received the affirmative vote of holders of 94.0% of the shares casting votes and 53.1% of the Company’s total outstanding common shares. Vyant Bio’s Board will determine a date for filing a Certificate of Liquidation and Dissolution with the State of Delaware, after which the holders of shares of the Company’s common stock will cease to have any rights in respect of that stock, except the right to receive distributions, if any, pursuant to and in accordance with the Plan of Dissolution.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transaction, Vyant Bio filed relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a proxy statement. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF VYANT BIO ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY’S DISSOLUTION, AND RELATED MATTERS. The proxy statement and any other documents filed by Vyant Bio with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

