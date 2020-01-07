Vyome Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Management with Appointment of Craig Tooman as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vyome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing locally-acting, next generation therapeutics for inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Craig Tooman as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer  (CFO). Tooman brings more than 25 years of operating, financial, and M&A experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome Craig to the Vyome team,” said Venkat Nelabhotla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vyome Therapeutics. “Craig is a seasoned industry executive with many years of experience as a biopharma CFO, during which he created and built companies and led the raise of over $5.5 billion in capital. This wealth of experience building life sciences companies and leading successful financing initiatives, including IPOs and mergers and acquisitions, will prove to be invaluable as Vyome continues to advance its pipeline.”

Craig Tooman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Vyome Therapeutics, added, “Vyome’s locally-acting, next generation drug candidates represent an exciting and promising new approach to treating inflammation-driven diseases of unmet need. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the exceptional leadership team at Vyome, as well as help shape the company’s strategy as it continues improving current standards of care for inflammatory diseases and VB-1953 advances in the clinic.”

Prior to his position at Vyome, Craig served as Chief Executive Officer of Aratana Therapeutics, a pet therapeutics company which merged with Elanco Animal Health in July, 2019. He also spent six years as the Chief Financial Officer and treasurer of Aratana. Aratana achieved an award-winning IPO in 2013. Previous to Aratana, Craig served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avanzar Medical, Inc., an oncology company formed in conjunction with his role as the Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) of Texas’ $2 billion CPRIT program. Prior to his time at Avanzar, Tooman served as Chief Financial Officer at Ikaria Inc. and Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Tooman has held a number of strategic roles within additional biopharma companies vital to the execution of major strategic and financial transactions including the combined acquisitions of over $1.4 billion by companies such as Sigma Tau and Genzyme (ILEX Oncology). He also played key roles in the successful evolution of Pharmacia and its predecessor companies including Upjohn. In addition to his roles as a corporate executive, Tooman has served as principal of Stockbourne LLC since 2011, where he provides strategic business and financial advisory services for companies evaluating fund raising opportunities, product acquisition rights and strategic partnering ideas. Tooman has served on several company boards, including Insite Vision, Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, and Aratana Therapeutics, and currently serves on the Board of CureVac. Craig holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago and a B.A. in economics from Kalamazoo College.

About Vyome Therapeutics
Vyome Therapeutics is a Princeton, New Jersey based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company working to treat inflammatory diseases of unmet need with locally acting, next-generation therapeutic solutions. Vyome’s portfolio of therapeutic assets are identified and developed to address validated targets with novel formulations for site-targeted applications. Vyome has assembled a world-class team of scientific and business development experts who have a track record of conducting scientific research, developing breakthrough products and building sustainable businesses.

About VB-1953
Vyome’s lead clinical drug candidate, VB-1953, is a first-in-class, topical, bactericidal small molecule with a novel mechanism of action in acne. VB-1953 reduces inflammatory lesions in C. acnes by blocking inflammatory cytokine production and has demonstrated the ability to treat antibiotic-resistant C. acnes strains. VB-1953 is the first bactericidal drug candidate to be tested for the treatment of C. acnes and is currently being studied in a Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial in the United States. VB-1953 is delivered topically with a microtechnology gel system that ensures the drug is retained at the site of infection and minimizes systemic exposure. Acne caused by antibacterial-resistant C.acnes currently poses an emerging and unmet need for patients worldwide, with a potential $2B market opportunity in the US alone.

Media Contacts

Craig Tooman, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer
Vyome Therapeutics Inc.
908-938-4221
[email protected] 

Michael Tattory, Account Executive
LifeSci Public Relations
1 (646) 751-4362
[email protected]

 

