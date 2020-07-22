Vystar Introduces RxAir400 UV-C Light Germicidal Air Purifier Extended Life UV Bulb, Wall Mount Option

RxAir400 New RxAir400 UV light air purifiers will offer a portability handle, plus wall mount option and extended long life replacement bulbs to make it easier to reduce airborne pathogen risks in more indoor locations.

Global air purifier market expected to grow to $90 billion with analysts projecting CAGR between 10 and 42%

New RxAir400 Pro UV-C bulb replacement cartridge provides 18,000 vs 9,000 hr. use.

Wall mount offers more placement options to safely inactivate >99.9% of pathogens reducing occupant virus exposure risk in facilities such as schools, restaurants, retail and offices



Worcester, MA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With heightened concern about protection from harmful airborne viruses, Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir ® 400 Germicidal Ultraviolet (UV-C) light air purification systems offers new features and options that will make it easier to treat airborne pathogens wherever you go indoors. RxAir400 is a smaller, consumer/small business-sized version of the industrial size Rx3000 FDA-certified Class II medical device UV light air purifier designed for disinfection use in hospitals. RxAir400 will now feature an ergonomic integrated handle for easier room-to-room portability, plus offer two new accessory options:

Extended Life 18,000 Hour RxAir400 UV-C Pro bulb replacement cartridge – UV bulbs have limited life for germicidal effectiveness. RxAir units and bulb cartridges have interactive chips that communicate to alert users as the bulb approaches the end of life and needs to be replaced. RxAir 400 comes with its standard 9000 hr. UVC bulb cartridge good for approximately one year of regular use before requiring replacement. The new UVC Pro replacement cartridge has a lifespan of 18,000 hours, or approximately two years of normal use. Cartridges include free return and disposal of spent cartridges.

Wall mount bracket – New low profile wall mount bracket makes it easier to put RxAir in an optimal location when traffic patterns and furniture layout are not conducive to floor placement. The low profile bracket allows you to easily lift unit off the bracket to transport room to room to safely inactivate >99.9% of pathogens, reducing virus exposure risk in occupied facilities such as schools, restaurants, retail and offices.

Vystar is currently taking pre-orders on its RxAir.com website for new units, replacement bulb cartridges and wall mount brackets expected to be in stock in mid- to late August – just in time as students head back to school.

“A main advantage of RxAir is that it can operate safely in occupied spaces to continuously process the air up to eight times per hour, inactivating or killing the pathogens expelled as people talk, breathe, cough, sneeze or sing to help reduce risk of exposure for those in the room,” stated Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, and Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center . “When near people who aren’t wearing masks and may be asymptomatic, it is reassuring to have RxAir treating pathogens they may be expelling.”

“Given the growing body of evidence that Coronavirus SARS CoV-2 may be transmitted through airborne means or aerosolization noted by the CDC1,2, and hundreds of scientists worldwide3,4,5, it is wise to address all modes of possible transmission,” Dr. Stone noted. “We strongly encourage people to wear face masks and follow other CDC recommended surface and personal disinfection practices, along with using RxAir to decrease their pathogen exposure risk as much as possible.”

“RxAir400’s ViraTech technology is one of the few UV light air purification technologies proven in EPA- and FDA-certified laboratory testing to inactivate more than 99.9% of airborne viruses (including multiple coronavirus strains), bacteria and other pathogens that cause pneumonia, influenza, MRSA (staph), streptococcus (strep throat), whooping cough, tuberculosis (TB), common cold, measles and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections,” Dr. Stone explained. “Hospitals and healthcare facilities have been using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) with UV-C light for airborne infection control for decades because it is so effective. It also reduces concentration of volatile organic compounds and odors as well as air pollution linked to sleep disorders.” (See RxAir video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBTwQKvK7Zg )

Wladyslaw Kowalski, PhD, PE, is one of the world’s foremost experts on air cleaning design and construction, indoor air quality issues, including mold and bacterial contamination and hospital infection control. Dr. Kowalski authored numerous research papers and did testing analysis for the ViraTech technology used in the RxAir product line. His research and analysis of test results are available upon request. 6, 7, 8 . Additionally, Dr. Kowalski, independent of RxAir, along with Thomas J. Walsh and Vidmantas Petraitis, both of the Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, have published a technical report titled “ 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus Ultraviolet Susceptibility ” which further details the impact of UV light on COVID-19.9

Air Purifier Demand Projected to Skyrocket

Grandview Research ’s report in July 2020 stated, “The enforcement of lockdown across the countries globally has led to the increased demand for air purifiers in the past couple of months. Moreover, as air purifiers are effective against various viruses, the demand in several countries is expected to witness significant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Few manufacturers are claiming that their air purifiers are an ideal option for neutralizing as well as effectively controlling the spread of coronavirus. In addition, consumers are buying air purifiers across the globe as a precautionary measure to mitigate indoor air pollution and to clean indoor air to avoid the novel coronavirus infection.”

Grandview estimated that the global air purifier market size was USD $8.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% through 2027.

Market Research firm Arizton Advisory & Intelligence is even more optimistic — projecting that the global portable air purifier market will grow at a CAGR of around 42% between 2019-2025 to reach $90 billion by 2025 due to “exponential rise in demand for clean air, owing to the rising population levels coupled with growing respiratory issue and epidemic spread across the globe”

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, “green” and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

About Bryan Stone, MD

Dr. Bryan Stone combines his medical expertise as a board certified internal medicine and nephrology physician with a keen understanding of technology and an aptitude for invention to develop market-changing technologies. Dr. Stone is Desert Regional Medical Center’s Chief of Medicine, Medical Director of Davita Cathedral City Dialysis Clinic, as well as Medical Application Specialist for Fluid Energy Conversion, a green energy division of Vystar with patented disruptive technologies.

