Seasoned executive brings more than two decades of compliance and regulatory experience to support Vytalize Health’s rapid growth in a dynamic value-based landscape

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider-enablement platform, announced that Derek Kang has joined its executive team as Chief Compliance Officer. He brings more than 25 years of leadership and expertise to the role.

“The significance of compliance in the dynamic value-based care industry cannot be overstated. Successful programs must evolve to adapt to new legal and regulatory standards while encouraging a culture of value and transparency that is nimble enough to innovate yet stable enough to support long-term growth. We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Derek’s caliber and integrity to the Vytalize team,” said Faris Ghawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vytalize.

Kang has built successful compliance programs at some of the nation’s largest and most successful healthcare organizations. Previously, he served as Chief Compliance Officer at UCLA Health, overseeing clinical and teaching compliance programs, privacy and information security, physician and hospital billing, and research compliance, and led several compliance initiatives for the University of California. In addition, he led the compliance and audit programs for Allina Hospitals & Clinics, one of the nation’s largest integrated healthcare delivery systems, with 12 hospitals and more than 90 clinic care centers. Kang also led the compliance programs of the internationally renowned Texas Children’s Hospital, a leader in quality, safety, and quality outcomes.

“I was drawn to Vytalize because of its mission to advance value-based care and its potential to create sustainable, positive change in the lives of so many people. I have never been so energized by company culture like I am here at Vytalize. I’m excited to work with a collaborative and innovative team dedicated to excellence. Together, we will create systems and practices to ensure providers can deliver safe, high-quality, coordinated care to patients across the country,” said Kang.

Kang holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law, a Master’s of Hospital and Health Administration from the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider-enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry’s biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with 2,500+ leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

matt@vytalizehealth.com

+12163370461

Karen Laverty

karen@emediajunction.com

7816970514

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.