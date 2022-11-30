New Laboratory Announced in Tennessee

New Laboratory Announced in Tennessee Precision livestock company, Vytelle, doubles bovine in vitro fertilization laboratory capacity within the first year of Series A funding.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vytelle outpaced their plan to double laboratory capacity to meet the demand for hormone-free in vitro fertilization (IVF). Part of the five-year plan, initiated at the conclusion of their Series A Funding, promised to double the laboratory capacity to produce bovine embryos through IVF. The announcement of the Franklin, Tennessee location marks the fifth laboratory opening since their Series A Funding in 2021.

Vytelle’s integrated technology platform combines Vytelle ADVANCE, a breakthrough IVF technology, with Vytelle SENSE, an animal performance data capture system, and Vytelle INSIGHT, an artificial intelligence-based genetic analytics engine. The platform provides progressive cattle producers the technology to make reliable data-driven mating decisions that improve the predictability of genetic progress replicating the right genetics faster.

“Vytelle is the fastest growing bovine IVF company in the world,” stated Kerryann Kocher, CEO of Vytelle. She continued, “Producers are accelerating genetic progress – replicating their elite animals with hormone-free IVF. This last lab places Vytelle within reach of 50% of the US breeding stock, making hormone-free technology more accessible to our customers.”

The Franklin, Tennessee laboratory is accessible to beef and dairy seedstock producers through on-farm ovum pick-ups and satellite locations. The previously-announced laboratories driving the growth in capacity this year are Albany, New York; Fort Worth, Texas; and Gainesville, Florida in the United States; in addition to Hamilton, New Zealand.

Producers are able to access Vytelle’s reliable bovine hormone-free IVF process by bringing donors to any of the more than 30+ satellite locations across the United States or by scheduling an on-farm ovum pick-up. Visit www.vytelle.com to learn more.

About Vytelle

Vytelle is a precision livestock company reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle’s integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.

